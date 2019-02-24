Instagram
Kim Kardashian debuted a new ‘do this weekend.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Saturday to post a video of her rocking a red hairstyle. The luscious locks matched her cherry red top and sweet lollipop.
While it's unclear if the reality star actually dyed her tresses or simply donned a wig, Kim is no stranger to experimenting with bold new looks. As fans will recall, she sported a neon green wig during a trip to Miami in August. She also dyed her hair pink last February and has tried different blonde and brunette shades over the years. In addition, she's experimented with different hair lengths, rocking everything from her classic long tresses to cute bobs.
To see how her hairstyles have evolved over the years, check out the gallery
Instagram
Cherry Red
Kim sported the cherry-colored locks in February 2019.
Michael Loccisano/Wire Image
Classic Dark Tresses
Kim wore her classic, dark hair down at the amfAR New York Gala in February 2019.
BACKGRID
Neon Green
During an August 2018 trip to Miami, Kim matched her tresses to her neon green Lamborghini.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Cute Bob
Kim and Khloe Kardashian donned matching bobs to the City of Hope Poker Tournament in July 2018.
Jun Sato/GC Images
Pretty in Pink
Kim decided to dye her hair pink in February 2018.
Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Icy Blonde
Kim turned heads when she attended the Tom Ford fashion show with these icy blonde tresses in September 2017.
Snapchat / Kim Kardashian
Short and Chic
Some fans thought Kim looked like her sister Kylie Jenner with this new look in December 2017.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Platinum Blonde
The reality star rocked these platinum blonde locks at the Balmain fashion show in Paris back in March 2015.
Lester Cohen/WireImage
Lovely Lob
Kim looked stunning as she walked the red carpet at the 2015 Grammys with this long bob.
Instagram
Light Brown Hair
Kim dyed her hair a lighter shade of brown in 2014.
Brooks / Splash News
New Mom, New Look
Kim sported a lighter shade after giving birth to her first child, North West, in 2013.
Instagram
Beautiful With Bangs
The KKW Beauty head sported bangs back in March 2013.
Fame Pictures
Long Braids
Kim was spotted leaving the gym with her new braided look in December 2010.
Mirek Towski/FilmMagic
Lots of Layers
The reality star rocked lots of layers while attending "A Midsummer Night's Dream" Annual Celebrity All-Star Charity Weekend in 2006.
We can't wait to see which look Kim sports next.
