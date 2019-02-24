Kim Kardashian debuted a new ‘do this weekend.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Saturday to post a video of her rocking a red hairstyle. The luscious locks matched her cherry red top and sweet lollipop.

While it's unclear if the reality star actually dyed her tresses or simply donned a wig, Kim is no stranger to experimenting with bold new looks. As fans will recall, she sported a neon green wig during a trip to Miami in August. She also dyed her hair pink last February and has tried different blonde and brunette shades over the years. In addition, she's experimented with different hair lengths, rocking everything from her classic long tresses to cute bobs.