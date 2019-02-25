Kim Kardashian is in Montreal and she came to slay.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star traveled to Canada on Monday to partake in a museum exhibition centered around French designer Thierry Mugler. Kim posted photos on Twitter and Instagram of her looks from the evening, which included a lavender one-shoulder dress making her look like a Greek goddess straight from Mount Olympus. The design also featured a gold corset that resembled a piece of body armor in the most high fashion way possible.

Her second outfit stayed true to the goddess look as well. She wore a vintage strapless white gown with a corset top and folds. César DeLeön Ramirêz styled her elaborate hairdo and it was paired with makeup by Mario Dedivanovic.

She looked as elegant as can be!