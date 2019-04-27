JWoww and Zack Clayton Carpinello Are All Smiles in First Photo Together

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and her new man are Instagram official!

The 34-year-old Jersey Shore star posted on her Instagram Story on Saturday the first official photo of her and Zack Clayton Carpinello. In the pic, a selfie, he is driving the two in a car. Both are smiling. A source confirmed to E! News that Zack is the man seen in the image and said the two are on a trip.

On a recent episode of her co-star and BFF Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's podcast It's Happening With Snooki & Joey, JWoww revealed that she is dating a 24-year-old man, who she nicknamed "24." E! News later confirmed he is Zack, a wrestler from central New York, where the 34-year-old reality star also grew up.

"They're having fun," a source had told E! News. "They go to dinner and stay low-key. There are no secrets between them. For now, they just enjoy spending time together."