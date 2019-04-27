JWoww and Zack Clayton Carpinello Are All Smiles in First Photo Together

Instagram / JWoww
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 27, 2019 9:31 AM
Jenni "JWoww" Farley and her new man are Instagram official!
The 34-year-old Jersey Shore star posted on her Instagram Story on Saturday the first official photo of her and Zack Clayton Carpinello. In the pic, a selfie, he is driving the two in a car. Both are smiling. A source confirmed to E! News that Zack is the man seen in the image and said the two are on a trip.
On a recent episode of her co-star and BFF Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's podcast It's Happening With Snooki & Joey, JWoww revealed that she is dating a 24-year-old man, who she nicknamed "24." E! News later confirmed he is Zack, a wrestler from central New York, where the 34-year-old reality star also grew up.
"They're having fun," a source had told E! News. "They go to dinner and stay low-key. There are no secrets between them. For now, they just enjoy spending time together."
Earlier this month, JWoww posted on her Instagram Story an image of her wining and dining with a mystery man. At the time, her rep said, "JWoww has moved on" from estranged husband and father of her two kids, Roger Mathews. She had filed for divorce from him seven months prior. Their breakup has not gone smoothly.
Despite months of drama between him and JWoww, Mathews has said he is "extremely happy" for her over her new relationship.
