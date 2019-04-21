Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Move to Africa? Palace Responds

Will the Royal Family send Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to live and work and Africa after their baby is born?

The Sunday Times, one of Britain's most trusted newspapers, is reporting that Harry's advisers have been working on plans to establish a "bespoke" role for him and his wife abroad that would "combine some work on behalf of the Commonwealth along with charity work and a role promoting Britain." The news comes as Harry and Meghan are expected to announce the birth of their first child any day now.

"Discussions are at an early stage, but the plan is to find a new way of using their soft power abilities, most likely in Africa," a source told the outlet.

Buckingham Palace has not denied the report. It said in a statement, "Any future plans for the Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles. The Duke will continue to fulfill his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador."