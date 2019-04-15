Catelynn Lowell's Latest Tattoo Is a Heartfelt Tribute to Baby Vaeda

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Apr. 15, 2019 5:08 PM
A piece of Catelynn Lowell's newborn baby girl will live with her forever.
The Teen Mom star, who gave birth to her and Tyler Baltierra's daughter Vaeda Luma in February, revealed via Instagram that she recently got a new tattoo in honor of her little one. It appears as if the fresh ink mirrors the footprint she got in 2015 following the birth of the couple's other daughter, Novalee Reign.
"Vaeda's turn," Catelynn captioned a video of the tattoo artist hard at work.
The MTV reality TV personality often marks major milestones with new tattoos, including in 2016 when she checked out of a mental health treatment facility. "My story isn't over yet," the tattoo on her inner arm reads.
Since baby Vaeda arrived, the Baltierra family has taken the opportunity to reflect on their many blessings with fans. Just last month, Tyler shed light on the longtime pair's "emotionally sensitive" year leading up to Catelynn giving birth.
"This is my inspiration for everything! I love my family so much & there's nothing I wouldn't do for all of my girls!" he wrote on Instagram. "After this past year with our miscarriage, Cate's mental health struggle, my dad & sister's recovery, & my own mental health journey... I thought this pregnancy couldn't have came at a more emotionally sensitive time for us."
He continued, "But life isn't about convenient timing & destiny works in mysterious ways. I'm just so blessed that Vaeda's destiny was to be right here in her mother's arms, next to her big sister, who's wrapped in her daddy's arms...it's a feeling that's unexplainable."
For even more photos highlighting life at home with baby Vaeda, check out our gallery below:
The couple's third daughter together was born on February 21.
Brittni Marie Photography/Four 13 Photography
The famous family welcomed their newest addition with open arms.
Brittni Marie Photography/Four 13 Photography
"Words can't describe the joy I feel when looking into that tiny angelic little face," Tyler Baltierra wrote to his daughter on Instagram. "Daddy loves you Vaeda!"
Article continues below
Brittni Marie Photography/@brittnimariephotography
With Vaeda's arrival, 4-year-old sister Novalee has a sibling to show the ropes.
"I'm obsessed and so is Novalee!" mom Catelynn said of her older daughter.
While she was less than a month old, little Vaeda already knew how to rock a bow.
Article continues below
Brittni Marie Photography/brittnimariephotography.com
Baby Vaeda already knows how to melt your heart.
Brittni Marie Photography/brittnimariephotography.com
"Our rainbow after the storm," Catelynn wrote of her newborn.
"Vaeda is a month old this week & idk how it's possible, but she keeps getting cuter!" dad Tyler wrote to fans on social media.
Article continues below
