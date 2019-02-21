After nine long months, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra finally got to hold their baby girl.

The proud papa took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that their new bundle of joy had finally arrived.

"She's here and I'm in love," he wrote on the app.

The little one weighed in at 6 pounds and 4 oz and measured at 19 and 3/4ths inches.

The photo of the birth details also featured the words "healthy mom and baby."

According to Us Weekly, the child was born at 9:24 a.m. and is named Vaeda Luma.

The little girl joins big sister Novalee Reign, who has been anxiously awaiting the arrival of a new friend to play with. The four-year-old got to practice holding a baby when she met her cousin over the holidays, which was truly an adorable sight to behold. Catelynn gushed on Instagram, "Omg how cute is this?!?!? My #Novalee and my niece novas getting SUPER excited about her baby sister!!!!"

While Novalee was definitely excited to meet her new sibling, no one could beat the Teen Mom couple's level of excitement. In the months leading up to the birth, the couple has been happily preparing their new home for their baby's arrival and constantly shared updates on their pregnancy.