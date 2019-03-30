Lori Loughlin Photographed for the First Time Amid College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli have been photographed clearly for the first time since they were indicted in the college admissions scandal.

The two visited friends and family in Orange County on Friday. Wearing a pale green cardigan over a white shirt, blue jeans, blue tennis shoes with white stars, sunglasses and Golden Goose tennis shoes worth more than $500, paired with a red Gucci bag, the Fuller House actress was seen looking tense while walking with Mossimo outside a private residence. They were also seen sitting on concrete surfaces opposite each other.

The sighting comes a week after a source told E! News that Lori was "laying low and in seclusion" and that the family is "feeling very stressed and uncertain about the future" and "have no idea what to expect."

Earlier this month, about 50 people, including Lori and Mossimo, were indicted in what what federal authorities have called a racketeering scheme to help rich Americans get their children into elite universities. The couple is accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have their two daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli admitted to the University of Southern California (USC) as recruits to the crew team, even though they are not rowers.

Lori and Mossimo appeared in federal court soon after they were charged, and they are currently out on $1 million bonds. No photos were released from their appearances, just courtroom sketches. They are due back in federal court in Boston on April 3.