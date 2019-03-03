Travis Scott Returns to the Stage After Illness and Denying He Cheated on Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott has resumed his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour, days after canceling a concert over illness and amid recent rumors he allegedly cheated on Kylie Jenner, which he denies.

The 26-year-old rapper performed at a packed Madison Square Garden on Saturday and appeared to be in great spirits and in top form during the show. He did not address the allegations but did tell the crowd to always "remember to keep your family first," according to TMZ.

Travis had canceled a concert in Buffalo, New York on Thursday, tweeting that he was "under the weather." TMZ reported that he was not actually ill but had gotten into a recent argument with Kylie, who accused him of cheating on her. His rep said the rapper "strongly" denies any allegations of cheating and insists there was no fight between the pair. The rep also reiterated that Travis canceled his Buffalo concert due to illness.