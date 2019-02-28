Travis Scott ''Strongly'' Denies Report That He Cheated on Kylie Jenner

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Feb. 28, 2019 6:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Travis Scott is slamming claims that he cheated on Kylie Jenner.

His rep tells E! News that the "Sicko Mode" rapper "strongly" denies any allegations of cheating on the makeup mogul and insists there was no fight between the pair. "The reason he stayed home from his show tonight was very much because of illness," the rep explains.

Earlier on Thursday, Scott tweeted, "Buffalo I'm so sorry I can't perform tonight. I'm under the weather and it fucking sucks! Can't pull up without full rage."

However, one tabloid reports that Travis isn't really sick. The site alleges that Kylie and Travis got into an explosive fight after the rapper traveled home to visit with their daughter Stormi Websterwhile on a short break from his tour.

But, as Travis says, the truth is simply that he is sick.

Photos

Every Time Kylie Jenner Sparked Engagement Rumors With Travis Scott

Moreover, Kylie took to Instagram just an hour before the report emerged to do an unveiling of her new Kylie Cosmetics setting powders. The fresh-faced star happily shared a peek at her new cosmetics products, leaving no sign that there is any conflict taking place.

The parents recently celebrated Stormi's first birthday, which called for an over-the-top "Stormi-World" birthday party. Their friends and family came out in droves to honor the little one at a carnival-themed party in California. At the party, the 1-year-old got plenty of gifts, including a personalized diamond chain necklace from her dad Travis. 

While Travis is currently on the second leg of his ASTROWORLD tour, he and Kylie have made sure to get in plenty of one-on-one time during date nights at events like the 2018 Grammys and Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala

Watch the season 16 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Mar. 31 at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Travis Scott , Cheating , Controversy , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Off-White, Paris Fashion Week 2019

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Howie Mandel, Lizzo, Hollywood Medium 402

Watch Tyler Henry Give Howie Mandel and Lizzo Messages They "Need to Hear" From the Other Side

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy's Milestone Episode Is the New Meredith Grey At Her Best

Bella Hadid, Off-White Show, Paris Fashion Week 2019

Bella Hadid Walks Several Runways With a 101-Degree Fever at Paris Fashion Week

Jordin Sparks, Show Dogs premiere

American Idol: Where Are They Now?

HGTV Stars Ranked by Paycheck: "Property Brothers" & More

Michael Jackson Accusers Wade Robson & James Safechuck Speak Out

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.