Inside John Legend's Star-Studded 40th Birthday Party

by Elyse Dupre | Sun., Jan. 13, 2019 2:08 PM
Happy birthday, John Legend!
While the EGOT winner turned 40 back in December, he celebrated his big day this weekend with a star-studded birthday bash.
The James Bond-themed party was held at Legend and Chrissy Teigen's home in Beverly Hills, Calif. The couple went all out for the theme. Legend looked just like 007 himself in a classic, white tuxedo, and Teigen was a stunning Bond girl in a gold gown. Even their little ones got in on the fun. Luna, 2, wore a beautiful white and gold dress while her brother Miles, 8 months, wore a cute black tuxedo.
As for the décor, the "All of Me" crooner and the supermodel didn't miss a beat.
"There was a huge tent in the backyard with a casino set up and table games," an insider told E! News. "It was dark and all decked out with mirrors on the walls and chandeliers. There were hundreds of gorgeous red flowers hanging down from the ceiling."
Several of the stars' celebrity pals also came to help Legend celebrate turning the big 4-0. For instance, Kim Kardashian attended the party with Kanye West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked sexy and chic in a black, lacy number and seemed to enjoy the date night with her hubby.
"Kim and Kanye were there and all smiles," the source said. "They both were in a great mood and inseparable. They spent a lot of time with John and Chrissy catching up and posing for photos."
Some of the KKW Beauty head's famous family members were also there. For instance, Kris Jenner was there with her main man Corey Gamble, and Kourtney Kardashian was there with a number of her friends.
"Kourtney was also there and having fun with Fai Khadra, Stephanie Shepherd and some of her friends," the insider revealed. "They all danced and took pictures. Kris and Corey were there and hung out with Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita. They all sat together on one of the couches and were chatting. Everyone had a great time playing black jack and posing for photos with a casino table. They got to take home their photos in a red card with the 040 logo on the front."
Overall, it looked like everyone had an incredible time.
"Chrissy went all out to make it special and it was an epic night with lots of dancing and fun," the insider said. "Both Chrissy and John were on the dance floor with Luna dancing all night. DJ Nice was the DJ and played all the classics. The dance floor was packed with people all night. At one point, Chrissy got behind the DJ booth and thanked everyone for coming. Then they all sang Happy Birthday to John and he loved it. Everyone seemed to have amazing night."
To see more photos from the soirée, check out the gallery.
The gold numbers are perfect for the 040 theme.
The supermodel is the ultimate Bond girl.
Isn't Luna the cutest ballerina you've ever seen?
Who wouldn't want to party with this crew?
The celebrity couples look chic at Legend's birthday bash.
You have to get the perfect shot!
Looking good, Kim and Kanye!
Kourtney and Stephanie serve up some serious style.
It looks like this trio had a good time.
Kourtney looks gorgeous in her black ensemble.
Kris Jenner knows how to have a good time.
We'd be willing to bet money that Teigen and Legend had a blast with their guests, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his hubby Justin Mikita.
We'll assume our invitation was lost in the mail.
It looks like 40 is off to a great start.
