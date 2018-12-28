Chrissy Teigen Sends John Legend a Sweet and Sassy Birthday Message

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Dec. 28, 2018 12:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Happy birthday, John Legend! The "All of Me" singer turned 40 on Friday!

In celebration of her husband's special day, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to share a very sweet (and sassy!) birthday message. Alongside a series of family photos of Legend with the couple's daughter Luna, 2, Teigen wrote, "Happy 40th birthday to the most incredible man. The best father, hardest worker, best lover, best friend I could ever imagine."

"Every day I am grateful for how much you love us and how much you both say it and show it," Teigen continued. "You are one of a kind."

Photos

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Pics

The Lip Sync Battle co-host and author went on to write, "I am grateful to your family for creating and raising such a pure, sweet, brilliant man. The world has been blessed by your 40 years on this planet."

Teigen concluded her post with a cheeky comment, writing to Legend, "I love you. I showed you that this morning BOOYAHHHH."

"Booyah," Legend commented on the post, to which Teigen replied, "gonna return this la perla."

Teigen then dedicated a second Instagram post to pictures of Legend with their son, Miles, 7 months. She captioned the series of father-son photos, "carousel for miles and daddy! #happy40."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Legend , Chrissy Teigen , Couples , Birthdays , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Paris Hilton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

5 of J.Lo & A-Rod's Beautifully Blended Family Moments

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Miami Condo, Faena House

Kanye West Surprised Kim Kardashian With a $14 Million Condo: See Inside

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid

Why Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Fans Think They Broke Up Again

Amber Martorana, Dave Flaherty, Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

Exclusive: "90 Day Fiance" Star Gets Caught Using Dating App

Michael Sheen, Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale Cuddles on the Couch With Ex Michael Sheen

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.