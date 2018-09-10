by Chris Harnick | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 11:44 AM
John Legend achieved an honor very few in the world have: He EGOTed. For those unfamiliar with the term that 30 Rock helped popularize, EGOT means Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, and Legend is one of a handful to win all four prestigious awards.
"This is crazy," Legend told E! News after winning an Emmy for producing Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. Legend is also up for an Emmy for his performance in the series. "I truly never believed that I would be getting an EGOT when I started my career. I just wanted to sing songs that people loved and maybe win some Grammys. But the Oscars, the Tonys, the Emmys—this is pretty amazing."
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Legend praised the music of Jesus Christ Superstar and its lasting impact on audiences, and said he's "so happy" the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences connected with their production. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, cowriters of Jesus Christ Superstar, also became EGOT winners at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys.
Watch the video above to hear more from Legend, including how he got his wife Chrissy Teigen off from work to come to the ceremony.
The 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will air Saturday, Sept. 15 on FXX.
Tune in to E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet show Monday at 4:30: p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT followed by Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmy Awards at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. Watch the 2018 Emmy Awards Monday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?