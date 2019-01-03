Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is a "Person of Interest" in Alleged Burglary at Jen Harley's Home: Report

There may be more to the story with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his ex Jen Harley.

The two of them broke up again on New Year's Eve in what sources described as a violent altercation. A source told E! News on Wednesday, "They got into a huge fight and she threw something at his head." This was reportedly not the end of it for Ortiz-Magro and Harley.

According to multiple outlets, Ortiz-Magro is a "person of interest" in a burglary that allegedly occurred at Harley's house hours after the couple had their massive argument at a Las Vegas club and split up; E! News has not independently verified the claims. TMZ reported Harley allegedly found her home destroyed that night. Many of her belongings were supposedly broken, including a vase, a television and picture frames. She reportedly told police that she thinks Ortiz-Magro to be the culprit, but TMZ said he is not an official suspect yet.

E! News has reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Harley and Ortiz-Magro's reps for comment.