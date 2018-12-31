Kevin Spacey Wears "Retired Since 2017" Hat Amid Sexual Assault Accusation

Kevin Spacey has reemerged.

After staying out of the public eye following a series of sexual misconduct allegations against him, the disgraced actor was photographed in Baltimore.

The former House of Cards star was seen sporting a blue Under Armour coat and carrying a pizza box. According to a video obtained by TMZ, Spacey seemed to be delivering the pizza to a paparazzi photographer who had been following him.

Spacey also donned a hat with the words "retired since 2017" written across the front. 2017 was the year many of Spacey's accusers came forward. It was also the year Netflix cut ties with the Frank Underwood character, and Christopher Plummer replaced him in All the Money in the World.

This was the second time he was spotted in public since the allegations. He was also spotted covering his face with a hat and scarf as he headed to his car on Friday. In addition, he made headlines after he reprised his House of Cards role in a bizarre video from his personal YouTube account.