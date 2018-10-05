MONDAY, NOV. 12
Jamie Dornan Gets Bashful After Hearing He's a PCAs Finalist and Proves He's Not Exactly Like Christian Grey After All

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Oct. 5, 2018 12:50 PM

Christian Grey will see you now!

Jamie Dornan, who has played Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise for three years now, is officially a 2018 E! People's Choice Awards finalist, and he didn't see it coming.

On Thursday, E! News caught up with the Irish actor at the premiere for My Dinner with Hervé, which premieres Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. exclusively on HBO, and informed him of his finalist status. Despite stripping down on screen and being exposed to his fans for three movies now, he got a little bashful when he learned that he was up for the iconic role.

"No. For what?" Dornan told E! News at the event when asked if he had heard about his PCAs finalist nod. "Oh, wow," he continued. "It's news to me, no."

Clearly, the 36-year-old actor had no clue that he would be a finalist for Drama Movie Star of 2018, and his facial expressions after learning that his sexy role in Fifty Shades Freed earned it for him were too funny.

Get Ready to Chow Down When the PCAs Food Truck Heads to NYC, Austin and L.A. This Month!

So, does Dornan think you should vote for him? Not exactly.

"They probably shouldn't," he said. "They should vote for Peter Dinklage. Is he nominated?"

Sadly, the Game of Thrones star isn't a finalist, but Dornan is...even if he was in total shock upon hearing the news.

Not only is the A Private War actor a finalist, but Fifty Shades Freed is up for two awards this year. It's a finalist in both the Drama Movie of 2018 and Movie of 2018 categories and your votes could help the film and its star take home the trophy.

"I guess so, ya, it's a nice thing to be nominated for most things," Dornan added as he continued to be baffled by the news. "Ya, I'm excited. Ya, ya, that's cool."

 

2018 PCAs: Movie Nominees

Despite being totally caught off guard on the red carpet, Dornan is excited that he is a PCAs finalist and therefore if you love him in Fifty Shades Freed you should vote for him ASAP. 

Voting counts as double from now until Monday, Oct. 8 at 11:59 p.m., so why not give the Irish heartthrob double the love right now!

The final voting round closes on Friday, Oct. 19.

Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 at 1pm., only on E!

