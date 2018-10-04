SUNDAY, NOV. 11
Ready, Set, Vote! Your PCAs Finalist Votes Count as Double For the Next Five Days, So Get to Clicking ASAP

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Oct. 4, 2018 3:00 AM

Double the votes, double the fun!

Today is a good day, because it kicks off our five days of double votes for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.

What does that mean, you ask? Well, it's simple. Since your votes for the finalist round of the PCAs are really important to us, we are making them worth twice as much if you vote between now and Monday, Oct. 8.

Yes, you read that right, if you cast your vote for any, or all, of the 2018 PCAs finalist categories your selection will count as double.

What are you waiting for, there are so many categories that need your attention!

You can weigh in on which Comedy Act of 2018 is your absolute favorite, or which Drama Show of 2018 you think deserves to take home the prize right now. Or, better yet, you can vote for all 43 categories ahead of the November show and make sure your top picks make it to the winner's circle.

Get Ready to Chow Down When the PCAs Food Truck Heads to NYC, Austin and L.A. This Month!

Let us know whether or not Shawn Mendes or Keith Urban is your pick for Male Artist of 2018. Sound off on whether or not Black Panther is really the Movie of 2018.

Basically, tell us all your thoughts about this year's biggest pop culture moments by voting one last time for the things that had you screaming with excitement in 2018.

Remember the window to vote for your top finalist—and make your votes count as double—ends on Monday, Oct. 8 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Overall voting for the finalists of this year's People's Choice Awards closes on Friday, Oct. 19.

Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!

