Sundays are all the rage these days thanks to award season!

A week after the 2019 Golden Globe Awards kicked off this season of trophies and stars getting all dressed up to potentially win said trophies, the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards took over our TV screens and its red carpet didn't disappoint.

While some fans are still talking about the fact that there were two ties this year, or the sweet speech John Krasinski made after winning Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie, we're all about the fashion.

In fact, we've narrowed it down to 10 women who slayed this year's Critics' Choice Awards carpet that we need your opinion on. Which star do you think won the red carpet?

Was it Regina King who donned a gorgeous purple, glitzy off-the-shoulder gown? Or, were you a bigger fan of Julia Roberts who donned another pantsuit look this season. This time she opted for a black and cream look that had a long cape with a stunning design that captured our attention.