Work It! Vote for the Best Dressed Star From the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

by Johnni Macke | Mon., Jan. 14, 2019 8:15 AM

Emily Blunt, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sundays are all the rage these days thanks to award season!

A week after the 2019 Golden Globe Awards kicked off this season of trophies and stars getting all dressed up to potentially win said trophies, the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards took over our TV screens and its red carpet didn't disappoint.

While some fans are still talking about the fact that there were two ties this year, or the sweet speech John Krasinski made after winning Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie, we're all about the fashion.

In fact, we've narrowed it down to 10 women who slayed this year's Critics' Choice Awards carpet that we need your opinion on. Which star do you think won the red carpet? 

Was it Regina King who donned a gorgeous purple, glitzy off-the-shoulder gown? Or, were you a bigger fan of Julia Roberts who donned another pantsuit look this season. This time she opted for a black and cream look that had a long cape with a stunning design that captured our attention.

Critics' Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion

Both Emily Blunt and Mandy Moore looked angelic in white at this award show and we're in love with both of their ensembles. The Mary Poppins Returns star went full glam with her beaded, sleek white number while Moore showed off her figure in a long-sleeve, sequined Michael Kors gown.

Gemma Chan again brought her A-game to the carpet in a custom Jason Wu floral ball gown that we are obsessed with.

The newly 30 Nina Dobrev rocked a red, lace gown as she posed for photos and showed that 30 is going to be her best year yet.

Of course we can't forget about Chrissy Metz. The This Is Us star wore a custom Kate Spade New York gown that was perfectly pink with rose embellishment that has us wishing it was spring.

Shameless actress Emmy Rossum was a serious show stopper when she arrived last night in a wine-colored Ralph Lauren velvet dress that screamed sexy.

Critics' Choice Awards 2019: 7 Things You Didn't See on TV

Our final two favorite looks from the night had to be from Betty Gilpin and Jodie Comer.

The GLOW star donned a black, tulle ball gown by J Mendel that was totally flawless. The Killing Eve actress on the other hand wore a sheer, white Zuhair Murad dress that had stunning embellishment throughout.

We know that these 10 ladies weren't the only ones looking good at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards, but they were style standouts to us. Now however, we want to hear who you thought was best dressed. Vote below!

For more Critics' Choice Awards updates and style news tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. on E!

Regina King, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Getty Images

Regina King

The Golden Globe and Critics' Choice award winner wore an off-the-shoulder purple dress to the show.

Julia Roberts, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Julia Roberts

Just like the 2018 Golden Globes, Julia Roberts once again looked stunning in a pantsuit.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emily Blunt & John Krasinski

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski perfectly complemented each other on the carpet at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards.

Lady Gaga, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga looked like the epitome of elegance as she arrived at the show in a strapless gown with a long train and Djula diamond earrings. 

Mandy Moore, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mandy Moore

Many Moore rocked a long-sleeve classic white dress with cutouts.

Gemma Chan, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan brought all of her flower power to the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards.

Nina Dobrev, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev looked gorgeous in a red lace dress just one day after her Coachella-themed 30th birthday party.

Poppy Delevingne, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Poppy Delevingne

The Riviera actress channeled her inner Greek Goddess at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards. She wore a flowing white dress and Kallati blue sapphire diamond earrings. 

Charlize Theron, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Charlize Theron

The Tully star looked absolutely breathtaking in a one-shoulder Givenchy dress.

Chrissy Metz, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrissy Metz

Chrissy Metz looked pretty in pink before the show.

Laura Harrier, 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Laura Harrier

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star rocked a beautiful white dress on the carpet with a plunging neckline and long slit up the leg.

Emmy Rossum, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emmy Rossum

The Shameless star opted for a dark lip and Ralph Lauren red velvet dress with a plunging neckline.

Connie Britton, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Connie Britton

Clear eyes, full hair, can't lose! Dirty John's Connie Britton wore a bright green dress with a long slit and Sophia Webster shoes.

Betty Gilpin, 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Betty Gilpin

Betty Gilpin of GLOW fame posed for the camera on the carpet before the show.

Jameela Jamil, 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jameela Jamil

The Good Place star rocked a strapless green and black polka dot dress. That look will send anyone straight to the Good Place!

Cody Fern, 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Cody Fern

The Assassination of Gianni Versace actor made the carpet his own in his black get-up and white shoes.

Jodie Comer, 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jodie Comer

The Killing Eve star looked elegant in a beautiful white Zuhair Murad dress with embroidery. She also wore Silvia Furmanovich's Gingko earrings made from carved rock crystal, brown and white diamonds and pearls.

Milo Ventimiglia, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Milo Ventimiglia

Milo Ventimiglia promoted peace on the carpet at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards.

Ken Jeong, 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ken Jeong

Ken Jeong shined on the carpet in a velvet suit jacket.

Justin Hartley, 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Justin Hartley

This Is Us star Justin Hartley looked sleek in a black suit, black shirt and black sneakers.

2019 Critics' Choice Awards Best Dressed
Which star won the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet?
