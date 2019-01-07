Celebrities including, Saoirse Ronan in a shimmering Gucci gown and Chopard jewels and Timothée Chalamet in head-to-toe Versace (complete with a harness) for example, caught our attention from the moment they hit the carpet.

Halle Berry (in a wine colored Zuhair Murad gown) and Lady Gaga (in custom lavender Valentino) also made us stop and stare, because let's be honest they looked so freaking stunning.

Julia Roberts on the other hand was wearing a show-stopping number we won't soon forget. The Homecoming actress rocked a nude top with a long train and sleek black pants (and Chopard jewels) for a chic ensemble we're still obsessing over.

Mary Poppins Returns star Emily Blunt donned a silver lace gown, while Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan rocked a dress that actually had shorts underneath that were exposed when she moved throughout the night. It was ah-mazing.