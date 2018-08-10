Some say the best cure for a hangover is to sweat it out. Kim Kardashian is adhering to that advice.

Last night, Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, momager Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Travis Scott and more partied at Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif. to celebrate Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday. The event really turned 21 into 20-fun.

Kim isn't turning to some Eggs Benedict as her hangover remedy. The entrepreneur posted an Instagram story at the gym and admitted to her viewers how she felt this morning: "So I am in the gym and I'm hungover."

Kim said she was at the gym at 8:30 am, which is a bit later than her usual workout routine. She maintained a determined mindset, no matter how bad her head hurt. "I figured you gotta get it in. There's no excuses. The gym doesn't care that I was drunk last night or drunk this morning."