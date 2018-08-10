Raise your glass to Kylie Jenner!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated her 21st birthday with family and friends Thursday, with the festivities beginning with dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood. She dressed to impress, modeling a pink Dundas dress, Olgana Paris heels and a $148,000 Martin Katz ring. The blonde beauty arrived without boyfriend Travis Scott, and was trailed by Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble. Scott Disick showed up solo shortly after, while Malika Haaq, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian arrived together. "Kourtney and Scott were being cordial," a source tells E! News exclusively. "They hugged and seemed very normal." After attending Nicki Minaj's Queen Radio premiere, Kim Kardashian showed up a little later—and teased the former couple. Since they were both sending text messages, she posted a video of the exes on Instagram Stories, joking, "Just like an old married couple on your phones!" Khloe pretended to root for their reunion, sharing a shot of the duo and writing, "A girl can dream!"

One-by one, the rest of Kylie's inner circle began to trickle in to the restaurant.

Coincidentally, Kendall Jenner's former fling Blake Griffin was having dinner at a table nearby. When Kendall and her new boyfriend, Ben Simmons, arrived together, they breezed by the athlete without saying a word. "They didn't interact at all," a source reveals. "It was awkward." Khloe didn't sit near Kyle—too many people!—but she had some fun with her on Instagram. From the other end of the table, she shouted, "Kylie! Kylie!" and joked, "I'm your biggest fan!"