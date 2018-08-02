Khloe Kardashian wants to give us the non-skim version of her take on the backlash Kim Kardashian West has been receiving following comments about her being "so skinny."

The comments went viral on Monday after Kim posted an Instagram video of an interaction with Khloe and Kendall Jenner as the sisters and momager Kris Jenner got ready for a charity poker tournament. "I've literally never seen a skinnier person in my entire life," Khloe said to the camera. She compared Kim's size to her pinkie finger.

Later on, Kim says, "I'm not that skinny! I'm down to 119 pounds!"

E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi spoke with the Good American founder about what Khloe really meant and how she tunes out social media haters.