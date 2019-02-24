Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Kendall Jenner's Oscars Vanity Fair look is sure to turn heads.
The 23-year-old model showed off nearly her entire physique at the after-party on Sunday night. She wore a risqué black sequin halter dress with a plunging panel. The look also included a cutout down the middle of the dress and an open back. She complemented the jaw-dropping dress with a simple hairstyle, which she wore straight down. Kendall posed in a number of positions at the entrance to the Vanity Fair party and has proven her modeling expertise with each one. No slips yet!
If she can avoid any wardrobe malfunction during the evening, she is the true winner of the night. It seems that she's taking after her big sis Kim Kardashian, who recently wore an equally shocking dress to the Hollywood Style Awards.
Kendall met up with Caitlyn Jenner and her partner Sophia Hutchins, who arrived shortly before her.
On Friday, she strutted her stuff down the catwalk at the Fall 2019 Versace show at Milan Fashion Week alongside some of her closest pals including Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and Bella Hadid. Talk about a busy weekend!
The Vanity Fair fête is always home to some of the best after-party looks on Oscars night. Take a look at the gallery below to see some of the arrivals at the party.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves
If you loved her Grammys and Oscar red carpet looks, wait until you see the country music superstar's latest attire.
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra
Newlyweds are here! The famous duo is true couple's goals when arriving at the annual event.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner
Couple's goals round two! The Jonas Brothers know how to do it on Oscars weekend.
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Amanda Seyfried
With makeup from Monika Blunder and hair by Jenny Cho, this actress is ready to work the red carpet.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Amy Poehler, Tina Fey & Maya Rudolph
After presenting one of the first awards of the night, this Hollywood threesome keeps the party going in their fabulous looks.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Kerry Washington
"FINAL TOUCHES before heading out to attend some #Oscar festivities," the Scandal star shared on Instagram. "Loving our new @neutrogena Illuminator. It's perfect for an evening out on the town. #NeutrogenaMakeup #proudcreativeconsultant."
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Ciara
Work it, mama! The "I Bet" singer wows again with her sparkling dress at the star-studded event.
Getty Images
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen
The party doesn't start until these A-listers walk in!
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Behati Prinsloo
Leopard has never looked hotter on the red carpet thanks to this supermodel's look.
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Supermodel in the house!
John Shearer/Getty Images
Shailene Woodley
The A-list actress has heads turning for her glamorous look.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Emma Roberts
The American Horror Story star is ready to celebrate the biggest movies of the year.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Karolina Kurkova
"Hair and makeup in full effect... @matthewstylist @kaleteter @vanityfair #oscarparty #theoscars @wlosangeles," the supermodel shared on Instagram before arriving on the red carpet.
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Adriana Lima
The supermodel's dress is great, but what about the jewelry by Chopard?
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Natalie Portman
Say cheese! The A-list actress appears more than excited to celebrate on Hollywood's biggest night.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor
After the show is the after party!
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
Karamo Brown
The Queer Eye star never disappoints in his red carpet attire.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Cobie Smulders
The How I Met Your Mother star shines bright in her latest red carpet look.
Jon Kopaloff/WireImag
Michelle Rodriguez
The Fast & Furious star turns heads for all the right reasons for Sunday night's special look.
George Pimentel/Getty Images
Maude Apatow
The actress and eldest daughter of Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow step out in a HUISHAN ZHANG gown.
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth
The tradition continues! Our favorite newlyweds enjoy date night at the star-studded engagement.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Jessica Alba
The founder of Honest and Honest Beauty enjoys a glamorous night out with her husband Cash Warren.
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Selma Blair
Wearing Ralph & Russo, the actress is ready to celebrate the best in film.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Joe Manganiello & Sofia Vergara
Date night, done right! The Hollywood power couple step out in style for the star-studded party. Joe is wearing ISAIA.
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Renee Zellweger
The little black dress never goes out of style!
George Pimentel/Getty Images
Regina Hall
The actress stunned in a Georges Chakra lilac floral halter gown for her evening out.
John Shearer/Getty Images
Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Diana Ross & Tracee Ellis Ross
The family that celebrates the Oscars together, stays together! Ashlee is sporting Sophia Webster shoes.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Monica Lewinsky
The Vanity Fair contributor arrives at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
Stewart Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak
Now this is the type of reunion we love during award season!
John Shearer/Getty Images
Rashida Jones
After being styled by Brad Goreski and some beauty prep from makeup artist Jamie Greenberg and the DERMAFLASH LUXE device, the actress is ready for her close up on the red carpet,
George Pimentel/Getty Images
Jon Hamm
Well, well, we think we found a handsome gentleman on this red carpet.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Savannah Guthrie
"La La state of mind #Oscars #VFparty," the Today show co-host shared on Instagram before posing with husband Mike Feldman.
REX/Shutterstock
Shonda Rhimes
"When you and one of your besties @gordonejames get fancy for #vanityfairoscarparty #academyawards," the Grey's Anatomy and Scandal writer shared on Instagram.
JB Lacroix / AFP
James Corden & Julia Carey
Late night? No problem for this late-night host and his leading lady.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Gabrielle Union
America's Got Talent's newest judge steps out in Valentino for her big night out.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
While we love the red dress, can we talk about the actress' earrings from Nikos Koulis?!
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
America Ferrera
The Superstore star dazzled in a silver gown from the Tadashi Shoji Spring 2019 collection.
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
Anjelica Huston
Talk about a red carpet smash! The Hollywood actress steps out for the event held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
Isla Fisher
The actress steps out in Jonathan Simkhai's dimensional sequin off shoulder gown.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Megan Mullally
Hairstylist John Ruggiero and makeup artist Matthew Vanleeuwen help complete the Will & Grace star's red carpet look.
George Pimentel/Getty Images
Tom Ford
Don't act surprised that the world-famous designer looks super fashionable on Oscar weekend.
George Pimentel/Getty Images
Leslie Mann & Judd Apatow
Party's here! We have a feeling this gathering just got more fun thanks to this couple's arrival.
John Shearer/Getty Images
Amanda Peet
The biggest stars in Hollywood aren't disappointing on the red carpet.
John Shearer/Getty Images
Ava DuVernay
The Selma director celebrates the best films of the past year. "Congratulations to all the nominees this year. It's a special night for you, your families, friends + fellow artists to celebrate. Just relax and enjoy," she shared on Twitter. "The real job of your film is done. It's in the world. Moving and breathing. Tonight is just a cherry on top. xo."
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Radhika Jones
The Vanity Fair Editor-in-Chief shines in red for the publication's annual celebration.
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Elizabeth Banks
After Clayton Hawkins perfects her hair, the actress is ready to rock the red carpet in her Monique Lhuillier dress.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Jill Soloway
The Transparent producer celebrates the best in film from the past year.
