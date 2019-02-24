RETURNS
MON APR. 1

Kendall Jenner Skips Underwear for Risqué Vanity Fair Oscars Party Look

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 10:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kendall Jenner, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Kendall Jenner's Oscars Vanity Fair look is sure to turn heads.

The 23-year-old model showed off nearly her entire physique at the after-party on Sunday night. She wore a risqué black sequin halter dress with a plunging panel. The look also included a cutout down the middle of the dress and an open back. She complemented the jaw-dropping dress with a simple hairstyle, which she wore straight down. Kendall posed in a number of positions at the entrance to the Vanity Fair party and has proven her modeling expertise with each one. No slips yet!

If she can avoid any wardrobe malfunction during the evening, she is the true winner of the night. It seems that she's taking after her big sis Kim Kardashian, who recently wore an equally shocking dress to the Hollywood  Style Awards.

Kendall met up with Caitlyn Jenner and her partner Sophia Hutchins, who arrived shortly before her.

Photos

Oscars 2019: Best Dressed Stars

Her look tonight adds to some of the surprising and stand-out moments at the 2019 Oscarswhich included Rami Malek falling off the stage and getting treated by paramedics (he's fine), Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's sizzling performance of Oscar-winning song "Shallow," epic reactions and more.

Kendall has been traveling all around the world for various fashion weeks.

Kendall Jenner, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

On Friday, she strutted her stuff down the catwalk at the Fall 2019 Versace show at Milan Fashion Week alongside some of her closest pals including Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and Bella Hadid. Talk about a busy weekend!

The Vanity Fair fête is always home to some of the best after-party looks on Oscars night. Take a look at the gallery below to see some of the arrivals at the party.

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves

If you loved her Grammys and Oscar red carpet looks, wait until you see the country music superstar's latest attire. 

Amanda Seyfried, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

Newlyweds are here! The famous duo is true couple's goals when arriving at the annual event. 

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Couple's goals round two! The Jonas Brothers know how to do it on Oscars weekend. 

Article continues below

Amanda Seyfried, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Amanda Seyfried

With makeup from Monika Blunder and hair by Jenny Cho, this actress is ready to work the red carpet. 

Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Amy Poehler, Tina Fey & Maya Rudolph

After presenting one of the first awards of the night, this Hollywood threesome keeps the party going in their fabulous looks. 

Kerry Washington, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

"FINAL TOUCHES before heading out to attend some #Oscar festivities," the Scandal star shared on Instagram. "Loving our new @neutrogena Illuminator. It's perfect for an evening out on the town. #NeutrogenaMakeup #proudcreativeconsultant." 

Article continues below

Ciara, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ciara

Work it, mama! The "I Bet" singer wows again with her sparkling dress at the star-studded event. 

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Getty Images

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

The party doesn't start until these A-listers walk in! 

Behati Prinsloo, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Behati Prinsloo

Leopard has never looked hotter on the red carpet thanks to this supermodel's look. 

Article continues below

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Supermodel in the house! 

Shailene Woodley, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

John Shearer/Getty Images

Shailene Woodley

The A-list actress has heads turning for her glamorous look. 

Emma Roberts, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Emma Roberts

The American Horror Story star is ready to celebrate the biggest movies of the year. 

Article continues below

Karolina Kurkova, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Karolina Kurkova

"Hair and makeup in full effect... @matthewstylist @kaleteter @vanityfair #oscarparty #theoscars @wlosangeles," the supermodel shared on Instagram before arriving on the red carpet. 

Adriana Lima, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Adriana Lima

The supermodel's dress is great, but what about the jewelry by Chopard? 

Natalie Portman, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Natalie Portman

Say cheese! The A-list actress appears more than excited to celebrate on Hollywood's biggest night. 

Article continues below

Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor

After the show is the after party! 

Karamo Brown, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Karamo Brown

The Queer Eye star never disappoints in his red carpet attire. 

Cobie Smulders, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Cobie Smulders

The How I Met Your Mother star shines bright in her latest red carpet look. 

Article continues below

Michelle Rodriguez, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Jon Kopaloff/WireImag

Michelle Rodriguez

The Fast & Furious star turns heads for all the right reasons for Sunday night's special look. 

Maude Apatow, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Maude Apatow

The actress and eldest daughter of Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow step out in a HUISHAN ZHANG gown. 

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth

The tradition continues! Our favorite newlyweds enjoy date night at the star-studded engagement. 

Article continues below

Jessica Alba, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Jessica Alba

The founder of Honest and Honest Beauty enjoys a glamorous night out with her husband Cash Warren. 

Selma Blair, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Selma Blair

Wearing Ralph & Russo, the actress is ready to celebrate the best in film. 

Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Joe Manganiello & Sofia Vergara

Date night, done right! The Hollywood power couple step out in style for the star-studded party. Joe is wearing ISAIA. 

Article continues below

Renee Zellweger, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Renee Zellweger

The little black dress never goes out of style! 

Regina Hall, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Regina Hall

The actress stunned in a Georges Chakra lilac floral halter gown for her evening out. 

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Diana Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

John Shearer/Getty Images

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Diana Ross & Tracee Ellis Ross

The family that celebrates the Oscars together, stays together! Ashlee is sporting Sophia Webster shoes. 

Article continues below

Monica Lewinsky, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Monica Lewinsky

The Vanity Fair contributor arrives at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. 

Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Stewart Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak

Now this is the type of reunion we love during award season! 

Rashida Jones, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

John Shearer/Getty Images

Rashida Jones

After being styled by Brad Goreski and some beauty prep from makeup artist Jamie Greenberg and the DERMAFLASH LUXE device, the actress is ready for her close up on the red carpet, 

Article continues below

Jon Hamm, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Jon Hamm

Well, well, we think we found a handsome gentleman on this red carpet. 

Savannah Guthrie, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Savannah Guthrie

"La La state of mind #Oscars #VFparty," the Today show co-host shared on Instagram before posing with husband Mike Feldman. 

Shonda Rhimes, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

REX/Shutterstock

Shonda Rhimes

"When you and one of your besties @gordonejames get fancy for #vanityfairoscarparty #academyawards," the Grey's Anatomy and Scandal writer shared on Instagram

Article continues below

James Corden, Julia Carey, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

JB Lacroix / AFP

James Corden & Julia Carey

Late night? No problem for this late-night host and his leading lady. 

Gabrielle Union, Sofia Vergara, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

America's Got Talent's newest judge steps out in Valentino for her big night out. 

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

While we love the red dress, can we talk about the actress' earrings from Nikos Koulis?! 

Article continues below

America Ferrera, Sofia Vergara, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

America Ferrera

The Superstore star dazzled in a silver gown from the Tadashi Shoji Spring 2019 collection. 

Anjelica Huston, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Anjelica Huston

Talk about a red carpet smash! The Hollywood actress steps out for the event held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. 

Isla Fisher, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Isla Fisher

The actress steps out in Jonathan Simkhai's dimensional sequin off shoulder gown. 

Article continues below

Megan Mullally, Sofia Vergara, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Megan Mullally

Hairstylist John Ruggiero and makeup artist Matthew Vanleeuwen help complete the Will & Grace star's red carpet look. 

Tom Ford, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Tom Ford

Don't act surprised that the world-famous designer looks super fashionable on Oscar weekend. 

Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Leslie Mann & Judd Apatow

Party's here! We have a feeling this gathering just got more fun thanks to this couple's arrival. 

Article continues below

Amanda Peet, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

John Shearer/Getty Images

Amanda Peet

The biggest stars in Hollywood aren't disappointing on the red carpet. 

Ava DuVernay, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

John Shearer/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

The Selma director celebrates the best films of the past year. "Congratulations to all the nominees this year. It's a special night for you, your families, friends + fellow artists to celebrate. Just relax and enjoy," she shared on Twitter. "The real job of your film is done. It's in the world. Moving and breathing. Tonight is just a cherry on top. xo." 

Radhika Jones, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Radhika Jones

The Vanity Fair Editor-in-Chief shines in red for the publication's annual celebration. 

Article continues below

Elizabeth Banks, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Banks

After Clayton Hawkins perfects her hair, the actress is ready to rock the red carpet in her Monique Lhuillier dress. 

Jill Soloway, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jill Soloway

The Transparent producer celebrates the best in film from the past year. 

Good luck with that dress, Kendall, and congrats to all the Oscars winners!

Don't miss a moment when E! goes Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Academy Awards, Monday 25 February 9am AEDT on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Oscars , 2019 Oscars , Top Stories , Apple News , Kardashians

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Return to the Oscars Party Where They First Met

Rami Malek, Fall, 2019 Oscars, Academy Awards

Rami Malek Treated By Paramedics After Falling Off the Stage at 2019 Oscars

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are All Smiles at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party

Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, 2019 Oscars, Reunions

11 Reunions That You Might Have Missed At the 2019 Oscars

Taylor Swift, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

The Crazy Reason Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Releasing an Album Soon

Spike Lee, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners, Samuel L. Jackson

Spike Lee's Reactions Deserve Their Own Award at the 2019 Oscars

Lucy Boynton, Rami Malek, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton's Romance Is the Real Winner This Awards Season

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.