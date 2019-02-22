Luca Bruno/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Milan Fashion Week is heating up!
Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid all made their way down the catwalk at the Fall 2019 Versace fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday.
Irina Shayk, Stephanie Seymour and Kaia Gerber also made head turns with runway walks during the big show.
The supermodels also showed off all their backstage fun on Instagram. They were seen hanging together sporting matching jackets with their names adorned on the back as they prepared to walk the catwalk.
But, they were not the only celebrities bringing the star power to the iconic brand's fashion show.
Liam Payne, who is rumored to be romancing Naomi Campbell, made a solo appearance at the show. Idris Elba was accompanied by his fiancé, Sabrina Dhowre.
See all the celebs who attended the star-studded fashion show below.
Davide Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Kaia Gerber
The model had all eyes on her as she made her way down the runway in an orange and gray coat with coordinating boots.
Luca Bruno/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star rocked a black ensemble with lace detailing to walk the runway.
Luca Bruno/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Stephanie Seymour
The model looked gorgeous in a long-shimmering gown at the show.
Davide Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Irina Shayk
The Russian model rocked an all black floor-length gown for the fashion show.
Luca Bruno/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Bella Hadid
The fashion icon made a statement in leather and lace for her turn down the catwalk.
Luca Bruno/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Gigi Hadid
The model sizzled in a black dress as she walked down the runway at the Versace show.
Luca Bruno/AP/Shutterstock
Kaia Gerber
The daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber was runway ready in a black skirt and matching jacket. She finished off the look with pink turtleneck sweater and matching boots.
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Amber Valletta
The actress and model looked radiant in her orange form-fitting dress.
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre
The Avengers: Infinity War actor arrived in style to the show with his fiancé.
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Liam Payne
The former One Direction star kept in simple in all black.
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Liam Payne & Idris Elba
The singer and actor struck a pose at the Versace show.
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Amber Valletta, Teddy Charles, Liam Payne & Idris Elba
The stars took in the Versace fashion show from the front row.
Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid
The models showed off their matching jackets backstage at the show.