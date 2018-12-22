Jenelle Evans Hospitalized Days After Husband David Eason's Brush With the Law

Jenelle Evans underwent a procedure on Friday, just days after her husband David Eason's most recent brush with the law.

The Teen Mom 2 star posted on social media during and after her hospitalization. On Friday afternoon, she shared a picture of herself in a hospital bed hooked up to IVs and captioned it, "Had biopsies done everywhere today. #Wishmeluck."

Later on Friday, she took to Twitter to provide a few more answers as to why she spent some time in the hospital. "If you've been keeping up or not with my health... I went in for another endoscopy today, wish me luck on my results," she tweeted. "I just want to travel on a plane and be ok."

According to the Mayo Clinic, an endoscopy "is a procedure used to visually examine your upper digestive system with a tiny camera on the end of a long, flexible tube."