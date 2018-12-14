Roger Mathews Appears to Have a Meltdown After JWoww Gets a Restraining Order

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Dec. 14, 2018 7:53 AM
What reconciliation? Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews' relationship just went nuclear.
In September, it was revealed that the Jersey Shore star had filed for divorce from her husband, the father of their 4-and-1/2-year-old daughter Meilani and 2-and-1/2-year-old son Greyson. Mathews later vowed to win JWoww back and for a while, it looked like they were heading toward a reconciliation; he took her on a romantic date to celebrate their three-year anniversary, while the whole family later celebrate Halloween together. But it all came crashing down on Thursday night.
In 10 videos posted on Instagram, Rogers documents what appears to be a personal meltdown after some intense drama between the two. He said that he and JWoww got into an argument, with their daughter caught in the middle, and that he called the police, who responded and then left, after which he was woken up at 2 a.m. by officers again, this time to escort him out of the house, as his wife had filed a restraining order against him.
No arrests were made. A few of the videos were taken in the back of a squad car.
"Certain events transpired last night which lead Jenni to involve authorities, as she felt it was in her best interests, and the best interests of her children to do so," JWoww's team said in a statement on Instagram in response. "Any statements and social media posts depicting anything to the contrary are entirely false, misleading, and intentionally designed to cast Jenni in a negative light. She is proud to be a hard working parent who provides for her children."
"While we have chosen not to comment further, we will note that a judge immediately ruled in Jenni's favor and issued a temporary order of protection last night," the statement said. "Please respect Jenni's decision for privacy in an effort to protect herself and her children during this time."
Mathews soon responded in another video, saying JWoww's statement, in his opinion, "implies that I put somebody, whether it'd be my children or another person, in harm's way of some sort, and that is just so mind-blowing to me to even make that suggestion."
View this post on Instagram
This is the level my ex wife takes it to after telling my kids their dad is a piece of shit and she’s sorry she ever had children with him. She gets so emotional and irrational in her anger this is the level she brings it too. Saddest day of my life watching her tell my daughter “she is sorry she had children with your daddy”. The truth will come out. The truth will set you free. I will never stop fighting for my kids.
A post shared by Roger Mathews (@rogermathewsnj) on
"I am not the violent one," he said. "I assure you. And I don't want to have to prove that, I do not want that to go down the road, but I'm prepared, 'cause I have to be because I'm just dumbfounded, I can't believe a person would do this to me and not let me see my kids."
Mathews said he and JWoww had a disagreement over her leaving their home to work after allegedly promising their daughter, who has the flu, she would spent the next day with her.
View this post on Instagram
This is my liberty and my justice. Jenni has more fans than me and more influence than me but what she does not have and has never had is the truth on her side. There is no “my truth” there is only THE TRUTH” and the public is about to see that in its rawest form. No narration needed. Just stay tuned. Justice will prevail in the end. I have nothing to hide.
A post shared by Roger Mathews (@rogermathewsnj) on
He said the reality star became "completely uncontrollably emotional, as she always does," and declared she was calling the police. He said he phoned them himself, because he "knew she would make some false police report."
View this post on Instagram
Stay tuned. Im sure your gonna see a tear filled video soon of the greatest acting you’ve ever seen in your life of a woman crying saying she is operating in the best interest of her children. Stay tuned. Acting is acting. The truth is the truth.
A post shared by Roger Mathews (@rogermathewsnj) on
"While she's screaming in my daughter's face, 'Your father's a piece of s--t, he's out of here, he's out of here, I'm sorry I ever had children with him,' to my 4-and-1/2 year old daughter, who's spanking me in the butt saying, 'You're bad, Daddy,'" he said. "I called the police to preemptively get ahead of what I thought she was going to do."
View this post on Instagram
Im sorry that it has come to this. Find one human on planet earth who says I didn’t fight for my family. You will not find them. I will survive this storm and I am now dedicated to complete transparency so that justice may prevail in the end.
A post shared by Roger Mathews (@rogermathewsnj) on
He said officers arrived to the home, "for the first time in seven years."
"Because I called them, because my wife was hysterically shouting at me, yelling at me that she was calling the police," he said. "So I said, alright, she's gonna make up some fake story, let me call them."
View this post on Instagram
Cyndi Lauper educated us all. “I see your true colors shining through.”
A post shared by Roger Mathews (@rogermathewsnj) on
Mathews said he left to do a podcast with a friend and then returned home and went to sleep.
View this post on Instagram
The truth. That’s what I have and that’s what will put me back with what I love more than anything. My children.
A post shared by Roger Mathews (@rogermathewsnj) on
"I get woken up at 2 o'clock in the morning, sound asleep, by two officers who said she contacted a judge and filed a restraining order, so I'm currently in the back of a police car," he said, later asking the driving cop, "Say hello, officer," who responds, "What's up guys?"
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Roger Mathews (@rogermathewsnj) on
In a video showing him on a couch, he starts crying.
"So I'm trying to stay composed here. Um, nobody wants to see a video of a sobbing, f--king old man," he said. "Unfortunately, I don't know why I'm on this end of it, but is that my ex cannot control her emotions in front of our children and literally turns my child against me. My daughter, the look in her eyes...'cause her mother can't wait until they go to sleep to have a disagreement, she has to do it in front of them. The look in my daughter's eyes, the misunderstanding she had towards her dad and hitting me in the butt 'cause I upset her mother, 'cause her mother can't control her emotions."
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Roger Mathews (@rogermathewsnj) on
On Friday morning, he posted another video, saying, "It's 7 o'clock in the morning. I haven't slept a wink. I'm up because every day for the last 2-and-1/2 years when I get up with my son, 6 or 7 o'clock in that range, he's up, crawling all over his daddy. I'm not with him this morning. I'm not with him because his mother is so hate-filled towards his father that she would do something like this."
"I'm not allowed to speak to my children," he said. "I'm not allowed to go get clothes, I'm not allowed to step foot in the house that I've lived in for eight years. I miss my kids, man. It's just wrong. It's wrong."
JWoww's Jersey Shore co-star and bestie Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi soon came to her defense.
"My best friend has been going through A LOT these past few months and my heart breaks for her," she wrote on Instagram. "She always tries to keep her situations off social media for the sake of the kids, but her voice needs to be heard to. She has tried everything in her power to keep things civil FOR THE KIDS and she's a damn good mother. She doesn't leave her kids for months at a time for work. She leaves filming to care for her children that you don't see."
"Her character is being tarnished and I'm here to show what's really going down," Snooki continued. "She wants nothing but for the kids to have their dad. Unfortunately she was being taunted and baited & this was the result. YOU'RE AN AMAZING MOTHER AND PERSON and all of us who truly know you know this. There is more to the story that's being told. Stop attacking her."
