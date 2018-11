Blake Shelton Doesn't Think Gwen Stefani Felt His Sexiest Man Alive "Power"

After it was announced that Shelton was People's 2017 choice, the "I Lived It" singer received a lot of backlash on social media. So when asked about tonight's announcement, Shelton said that while he hasn't heard who it is, he does "hope to hell it goes over way better" than last year.

"I wish whoever it is luck," Shelton added.

"Yeah, it's hard, to have that title because then, there's a lot of expectation," DeGeneres said. "Did Gwen suddenly expect more from you?"

"She did," Shelton laughed. "It's supposed to be like a superpower, or whatever. I don't think she felt the power."