Chrissy Teigen Explains How Her Baby Miles Is Just Like John Legend

Like EGOT-winning father, like baby son.

Chrissy Teigen gave birth to her son Miles Theodore Stephens in May, but the toddler is quickly taking after his father in many ways. He's the younger sibling of 2-year-old Luna Simone Stephens, who apparently follows in her mother's footsteps.

E! News sat down with Teigen at the Becca Cosmetics Cravings collaboration during Sephoria, an event held by Sephora, and dished about her kids and why she's looking forward to Halloween. According to the Lip Sync Battle host, her newborn tot "loves milk."

While Miles may not be able to sing his way across the Lip Sync Battle stage just yet, there are a few things that make his little heart burst with joy. "He loves being told he's handsome," Teigen told E! News. "He really lights up."

The model also revealed some ways that Luna and Miles differ in terms of their personalities. "He loves the quiet moments. He loves story time, but Luna was just such a bull," she revealed. "From the moment she came out, you just knew she was going to be such a Luna—just a nutcase. He's not really into anything. He loves sleeping and milk."