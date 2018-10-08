Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photos of Luna and Miles at Bath Time

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 10:18 AM
Chrissy Teigentook fans inside bath time at the Legend house. Spoiler alert: it's adorable.
According to snaps shared by the Lip Sync Battle co-host on social media, her and John Legend's youngsters Luna Simone Stephens, 2, and 4-month-old Miles Theodore Stephens got washed up together in the sink. In one sweet photo, Luna helped hold her little brother as he watched the water pour out of the spout.
"*heart explodes*" Teigen captioned the sweet snap. "And heads up, if you have some weird issue with this, you're weird."
In a second photo, Miles got his own bath tub of sorts or, as his famous mama coined it, his own "baby bucket."
Meanwhile, fans noticed what Luna was holding. "I love how Luna is holding a PIECE of your sink!" one Instagram user commented.
"I didn't even realize lol," Teigen answered.
The star's famous friends also loved the pictures, including first-time mom Khloe Kardashian, who wrote, "Frame this now!!! Is it weird if I do in my house?"
"My heart just exploded," Hailey Baldwin added.
Meanwhile, hairstylist Jen Atkin had the perfect punch line. "IS ANYBODY WATCHING BABY ELMO THO???" she quipped, referencing the Elmo doll in the background.
It was just over four months ago that the A-list couple welcomed their second little one into the world. As it seems, they've adjusted to being a family of four perfectly—including Miles' big sister.
"When it comes to him, she's very nurturing, very caring, very sweet. She turns into a little angel," Teigen previously said in an interview on Good Morning America.
"Miles is just a little tiny baby John—wants love and kisses and affection...He's just a little nugget."
The Cast of Outlander Might Be More Excited About Their PCAs Finalist Status Than Their Diehard Fans
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?