Chrissy Teigen and John Legend introduced their children to a few furry friends this weekend during the family's trip to Bali Safari Park.

The couple's daughter Luna was all smiles as she posed alongside a fake crocodile. The 2-year-old tot even mimicked the reptile by showing off her teeth.

"Rawr!" the proud mother captioned the cute photo.

Teigen seemed to share her daughter's love for the animals, especially when one of the creatures climbed on her hubby's back.

"No idea what animal this is but I love it," she wrote alongside the photo. Legend also jokingly wrote "Keeping your paws to yourself."