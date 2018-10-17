Pete Davidson Is "Focusing on Himself" and "Doing Fine" After Ariana Grande Breakup

247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com
Pete Davidson is slowly but surely making his way back into the public eye.
The Saturday Night Live cast member was seen taking a walk outside on Wednesday, keeping it low key in a matching black Ecko tracksuit. It's the first time he's been spotted since he and Ariana Grande broke up and called off their engagement. There's no word yet as to who is keeping their $16 million New York City apartment. A source close to Davidson told E! News he's "staying with family in New York right now."
The source provided some insight as to how the comedian is coping with the end of his engagement and who he's leaning on for support. "Pete's doing fine," the insider told E! News. "He has a strong support system of family and friends around him that are keeping him laughing."
They added, "While Pete's focusing on himself, he always wishes the best for Ari."
Davidson is stepping out one day after Grande made her own public debut since the split. The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer appeared at the taping of NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween, which is a tribute to the famous Broadway musical's 15th anniversary. She performed a song and was decked out in green makeup, jewelry and clothing.
According to the source, Davidson was "happy" that Grande performed in the Wicked special. "That was always a dream of hers," the insider said.
According to other insiders, Grande gave him back her $100,000 engagement ring, but she did keep their pet pig, Piggy Smalls. She referred to the animal in a tweet as her "emotional support pig."
Grande's makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic posted a video of her singing at the Wicked taping, and other than her lack of a ring, she also covered up one of here Davidson-inspired tattoos. Grande had "Pete" inked on her left ring finger, but she wore a Band-Aid over it.
Based on photos, it seems like Davidson has not covered up the "AG" tattoo on his thumb.
On Tuesday night, the singer addressed the breakup for the first time. She insinuated in a note on her Instagram story that she was going to take a break from social media, although she later deleted the note. "time to say bye bye to the internet for just a lil bit. it's hard not to bump news n stuff that i'm not tryna to see rn," she typed. "it's very sad and we're all tryin very hard to keep goin. love u. and thank u for bein here always."
Her social media accounts are still active.
Grande has remained out of the public eye since the passing of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. She did not attend the 2018 Emmys in order to "take some much needed time to heal and mend." Similarly, she dropped out of performing at a gala on Oct. 13. The insider told E! News that Miller's death had a huge impact on Grande and Davidson. They told E! News, "Their relationship was complicated and while they made each other happy, the passing of her ex-boyfriend weighed heavily on the two of them."
Another source disclosed to E! News earlier, "Pete has really been there for Ariana and she will always have a special place in her heart for him, but told him that right now is not the best time."
She is "truly hurting from the death of Mac and feels very overwhelmed with her life right now," the second source added. "Ariana hasn't given herself enough time for the grieving and healing process, and feels like her emotions are out of control."
A third insider shared at an earlier time that Grande has been "completely overwhelmed and wants to slow down."
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.