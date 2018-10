Ariana Grande has returned her $100,000 engagement ring to Pete Davidson.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that the 25-year-old "No Tears Left to Cry" singer had called off her engagement with the 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star. Now, a source has confirmed that Grande returned the diamond ring that Davidson proposed to her with just months ago.

"She did give the ring back," the insider tells E! News. "She ended the engagement and felt that was the right thing to do. They are not 100% split but things are very up in the air."

The source adds, "She just knew they had to make a change and it wasn't a good situation the way it was going."