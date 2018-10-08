Cardi B Admits She Wants to "Gain Back" Some of Her Baby Weight

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Billboard
Cardi B is saying "I Like It" to her body, but there's one little thing she wants to change.
The rapper posed in an Instagram photo wearing leather pants, a bra and a patterned jacket showing off her toned stomach and body. The "Bodak Yellow" singer gave birth to her baby Kulture Kiari Cephus on July 10 and has since been in awe and shock of how her body has transformed since then. "Now that i lost all the baby weight i gotta gain some back," she wrote on Instagram. She also called herself "Skinnymomma."
Cardi has talked extensively about her postpartum emotions, fatigue and workout routine. She told E! News during New York Fashion Week—and right before her blowout fight with Nicki Minaj—that she has "never worked out in my life." Dancing is what keeps her toned and fulfills her cardio needs.
In September, the Bronx native took to Instagram and described how she wants a "breast renovation" due to breastfeeding Kulture. She revealed in her video that she would be getting plastic surgery in the upcoming months because "Kulture did me bad." She said, "I'm getting my t-ts done. I don't give a f--k. Matter of fact, I'm not even going to call it a surgery. I'm just going to say a 't-tty renovation' because I got to renovate these s--ts."
A source described to E! News Cardi's transition into motherhood and how her husband Offset has been a crux in her life. "Cardi has been very open about her postpartum depression and it's been a new thing for her to learn to manage," the insider shared after the rapper gave birth.
In another Instagram video, she told fans, "I met my match. My baby is, like, bro, she is very demanding. I can't believe I have a boss. I really have a boss."
But Cardi loves being a mom. She hates being away from her little one and told E! News during NYFW, "I just wanna get home to my baby. She's so cute. I love her."
The artist was slated to travel with Bruno Mars for his 24K Magic tour, but dropped out in August because she didn't want to spend too much time apart from Kulture. She said in a statement, "As of today I've decided I won't be joining Bruno on tour this fall. I thought that after giving birth to my daughter, that six weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically."
She added, "I also thought that I'd be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing. Not only am I just not ready physically, I'm not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road."
Cardi has a new baby now, too. Although it isn't human—it's another Lamborghini that Offset surprised her with on Friday.
