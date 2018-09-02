Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Now Enjoying a Day in the Mountains

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are making the most of their post-engagement party travels.

On Friday, the engaged couple went on a weekend getaway to Cabo San Lucas and Guadalajara, Mexico where they toured agave fields and enjoyed local food and drinks. Chopra and Jonas then traded in the beaches of Cabo for the mountains of Mammoth, Calif.

The "Jealous" singer posted a picture on Instagram of himself holding a can of Coors Light staring pensively in the distance as the mountains make up the rest of the horizon line. One of their backpacks is also miraculously hanging onto a very narrow tree branch. "A man and the mountains," Jonas captioned the photo that Chopra took.

Yesterday, the Quantico star posted a picture to her Instagram story from inside a room looking out onto a spacious lawn with pine trees in the background. "#Magical," she wrote.

The couple has been out and about since returning from India, where their families met last month for a large engagement celebration.