Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Now Enjoying a Day in the Mountains

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Sep. 2, 2018 7:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Newslions Media / MEGA

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are making the most of their post-engagement party travels.

On Friday, the engaged couple went on a weekend getaway to Cabo San Lucas and Guadalajara, Mexico where they toured agave fields and enjoyed local food and drinks. Chopra and Jonas then traded in the beaches of Cabo for the mountains of Mammoth, Calif.

The "Jealous" singer posted a picture on Instagram of himself holding a can of Coors Light staring pensively in the distance as the mountains make up the rest of the horizon line. One of their backpacks is also miraculously hanging onto a very narrow tree branch. "A man and the mountains," Jonas captioned the photo that Chopra took.

Yesterday, the Quantico star posted a picture to her Instagram story from inside a room looking out onto a spacious lawn with pine trees in the background. "#Magical," she wrote.

The couple has been out and about since returning from India, where their families met last month for a large engagement celebration.

Photos

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra: Romance Rewind

Ski and snowboard destination Mammoth Mountain has a special place in Jonas' heart. In 2015, the singer spent Thanksgiving there and wrote about it in an Instagram picture. "Feels so good to check out sometimes and just be at peace with the people you love," he captioned the picture. Highlights of that trip to Mammoth for him included "spending quality time with my pup Elvis."

The snowboarding fan posted a picture of himself in the mountains back in 2017 as well. In his pre-Priyanka life, Jonas spent New Years 2014 there with model Olivia Culpo.

But now, the 36-year-old actress and 25-year-old musician are living their best lives jet-setting around the world. Last week, the pair enjoyed a brunch date together at Nobu in Malibu. 

Where to next?

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nick Jonas , Priyanka Chopra , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel's Travel Photos From Europe Are the Definition of Vacation Envy

Anthony Bourdain, Asia Argento

CNN Removes Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Episodes Featuring Asia Argento

Halsey, G-Eazy

Halsey and G-Eazy Enjoy Fun in the Sun Together 2 Days After Kissing Onstage

Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling

Emma Stone Reveals Why She "Can't Imagine" Her Life Without Ryan Gosling

Busy Philipps, Parody, Dancing, Lindsay Lohan, Instagram

Busy Philipps Copies Lindsay Lohan's Dance Moves in Parody Video

Cardi B, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Cardi B Shares Touching New Photo of Daughter Kulture

Jack Ryan, John Krasinski

John Krasinski Jokes That He's a Transformer Now After Injuring His Knee During Jack Ryan Filming

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.