How Mel B's America's Got Talent Family Is Supporting Her Through PTSD Battle

Mel B's America's Got Talent family is showing their support for the singer in her time of need.

Judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell told E! News they are all rooting for the singer after it was revealed she is entering rehab due to struggles with PTSD.

Klum, who has been friends with the Spice Girls member for a long time, said, "We definitely have grown much closer because we have spent so many hours together, so many years." And like everyone else, the model hopes her friend knows, "I am always going to be there for her and help her in whatever is she needs."

Likewise, Mandel shared his admiration for the star, who he says is a "wonderful" talent and friend. "I am very proud of that young lady," he shared.

That sentiment was shared by Cowell, who praised the Brit for her commitment to the show. The music mogul said, "When she does the show, everything is directed towards the contestants. She is not sitting there thinking about herself and that is a true professional."