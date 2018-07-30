Ariana Grande Changes Pete Davidson-Inspired Song Title—But There's No Trouble in Paradise

Fans initially had a polarizing reaction to Grande's "Pete" song title choice. In an Instagram reply to one user's opinion, Grande replied, "He's my fiancé. This is my album. I'm an honest and emotional artist and human being and if my openness in my work isn't for you, that's OK."

Grande's Twitter interaction comes just days after the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer announced she would be taking a brief hiatus from social media after Davidson deleted all his photos from Instagram. He said in an Instagram story, "The internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good."

Grande's Instagram account is still deactivated.

Song titles aren't the only way the newly engaged couple express their affection for each other. Throughout their relationship and into their engagement, Grande and Davidson could hardly stop posting photos of each other and commenting on them. One comment in particular is what prompted Davidson to go dark on social media.

Followers called out Davidson for commenting "what a cutie" on a photo of Grande and her grandpa, who had died four years earlier.