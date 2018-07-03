David Foster Proposes to Katharine McPhee! Relive Their Relationship Timeline

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 2:42 PM

Katharine McPhee is a bride-to-be! 

Hours ago, the American Idol runner-up confirmed that music mogul David Foster had proposed after more than a year of dating. McPhee shared a text conversation with a friend on Instagram, revealing that Foster popped the question on a mountain in Capri, Italy during a moonlight stroll. 

And while she's yet to unveil what it's expected to be one incredible diamond bauble, an insider describes the engagement ring as "very elegant and large." 

"They are both very happy and over-the moon-excited," adds the source. "Katharine has been wanting this for a while now. David has been planning the engagement, but has kept it very secretive. Only a few family members knew about his plans." 

Katharine McPhee & David Foster: Romance Rewind

The future newlyweds have known each for more than a decade, but only recently did Katharine and David find themselves single at the same time and ready to embark on a new relationship. McPhee, 34, was previously married to Nick Cokas for six years, while Foster, 68, has been married four times. 

In celebration of their engagement, take a trip down memory lane to see where it all began for Katharine and David. 

Katharine McPhee, David Foster

Frederick M. Brown/ Getty Images

An Unlikely Bond

Rewind all the way back to 2006, when the pair meet on season 5 of American Idol. The record producer serves as McPhee's mentor on the singing competition, which kickstarts several musical collaboration and chance run-ins at celebrity events over the next several years. 

Katharine McPhee, David Foster

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Sparks Fly

In May 2017, eyewitnesses spot the undercover lovebirds enjoying a "very intimate" dinner date in Malibu. "By the end of the date, Katharine sat on David's side of the table and cuddled him with a blanket," a source shares with E! News

David Foster, Katherine McPhee

London Ent / Splash News

Slam Dunk

After a fairly quiet summer, Katharine and David heat up once again at a Los Angeles Lakers game in November. The Smash star also attends the performer's 68th birthday celebration alongside Foster's daughters Erin Foster and Sara Foster, as well as his stepsons Brody Jenner and Brandon Jenner.

Katharine McPhee, Health

Jeff Lipsky

Addressing the Rumors

The "Over It" songstress plays coy about the dynamic of their relationship in an interview with Health magazine, sharing, "We're very close friends, and we've been friends for a long time. I'm really, really fond of him, and I think he's an incredible person... People can say whatever they want."

David Foster, Katherine McPhee

Bruce/MSBH / BACKGRID

Sealed With a Smooch

It's official! By December, the couple is kissing in public (pictured here leaving the Beverly Hills restaurant E Baldi) and an insider tells E! News Katharine and David are "more serious than they have ever been." Adds the source, "David is usually a playboy but Katharine has made him change his ways, and he is really comfortable with her." 

David Foster, Katherine McPhee

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Bumble

Under the Mistletoe

Their talents unite during a star-studded holiday bash, where the couple performs lively renditions of "White Christmas" and "My Grown Up Christmas List." 

Katharine McPhee, David Foster

BACKGRID

Ooh La La

From Paris with love! Katharine and David round out 2017 with a getaway to Paris. "They couldn't keep their hands off each other," an eyewitness describes of their rendexvous, "and immediately took a romantic walk through the rainy streets of Paris." 

Katharine McPhee, David Foster, 2018 Oscar Elton John Party

Venturelli/Getty Images for Bulgari

Taking Things Slow

Not so fast, you two. In January, a source tells E! News the couple isn't rushing down the aisle: "David has not shown any interest in getting married again. He hasn't discounted how he feels about Katherine but there are no plans for them to even get engaged anytime soon."

Katharine McPhee, David Foster

George Pimentel/Getty Images

The First Monday in May

Katharine and David show off their undeniable chemistry at the 2018 Met Gala. A red carpet to remember, no doubt!

David Foster, Katharine McPhee

Dave Benett/Getty Images for BVLGARI and EJAF

Here Comes the Bride

In July, E! News reports that Foster has finally popped the question while on vacation with McPhee in Europe. "Katherine has been wanting this for a while now," a source reveals. "David has been planning the engagement, but has kept it very secretive. Only a few family members knew about his plans."

Congratulations to the happy couple! Check out even more celebrity engagements of 2018 right here

