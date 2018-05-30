Orlando Brown Tattoos Raven-Symoné's Face On His Chest

  • By
    &

by Nikki Levy | Wed., May. 30, 2018 3:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Orlando Brown, Raven-Symone

Getty Images

Orlando Brown is linked to Raven-Symoné for good. 

In a video posted to social media, Brown shows off his new ink featuring his former That's So Raven co-star. In the clip, the 30-year-old former Disney star proudly displays his new tattoo while wearing sunglasses and a crown.

While the two starred together on the hit Disney Channel classic, That's So Raven, from 2003 to 2007, the current state of their friendship remains unknown.

While we last saw them reunite back in 2015, we haven't seen the duo together in recent years and Brown was recast for the follow-up series, Raven's Home.

Photos

Guess the Celebrity Tattoo!

The former co-host of The View has yet to comment on the interesting tribute.

While Raven-Symoné is the star and one of the executive producers on Raven's Home, Brown has been in the spotlight in recent years for run-ins with the law.

In addition to being arrested for alleged DUI, he was arrested for allegedly striking his girlfriend back in 2016 and was arrested again in January following a family dispute.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Raven-Symoné , Tattoos , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Harvey Weinstein, Handcuffed

Harvey Weinstein Arrested, Charged With Rape and Sex Abuse

Serena Williams, Swimsuit, Harper's Bazaar U.K., Juy 2018

Why Serena Williams No Longer Wants to Be a Size 4

Mario Batali, The Chew

Mario Batali Faces New Sexual Misconduct Claims: Chef Accused of Groping Fans

America's Got Talent Judges, Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks

America's Got Talent and World of Dance Premiere With Must-See Talented Acts

Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons

Everything We Know About Kendall Jenner and NBA Star Ben Simmons' Romance

Brigitte Nielsen, Baby, Pregnancy

Brigitte Nielsen Pregnant at 54: See More Expecting Stars Over 40

13 Reasons Why Season 2

Everything We Know About 13 Reasons Why Season 3

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.