How Harry and Meghan's Royal Wedding Portraits Differ From William and Kate's

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their wedding portraits on Monday.

The newly appointed Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday and had their photos taken by Alexi Lubomirski—the same photographer who snapped their engagement photos.

Royal admirers may notice a few stark differences between Harry and Meghan's wedding portraits and Prince William and Kate Middleton's photos: Here's a breakdown of how they compare:

Each couple chose a different photographer: While Lubomirski took Meghan and Harry's portraits, Hugo Burnand photographed William and Kate.

Meghan and Harry stuck with their engagement photographer while William and Kate switched things up: Meghan and Harry were clearly fans Lubomirksi's work. The couple asked the photographer to shoot both their engagement portraits and their wedding portraits. However, William and Kate opted to switch things up. While Burnand shot their wedding portraits, Mario Testino photographed the couple's engagement portraits.