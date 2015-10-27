Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez: A Timeline of Their Torrid Love

It certainly wasn't easy for Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez to be together.

The former couple bared their fair share of drama over the course of their tumultuous two year marriage, which ended on Tuesday when the couple released a statement confirming the 49-year-old actress filed for divorce from her third husband. While the duo first laid eyes on each other on the set of a shared project, their union officially formed on the heels of Berry's split from her previous partner of five years, Gabriel Aubry

The Oscar winner's relationship with the 49-year-old French movie star may have started as the epitome of physical Hollywood perfection—a European wedding and beautiful baby boy—but behind the scenes, it was rocked by transatlantic travel and torrid custody battles over Berry's first child, Nahla.

Martinez proved to be caught in the cross-hairs of his wife's conflicts with her first husband, at one point fighting violently with him on Thanksgiving.

