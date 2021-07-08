Gwen StefaniRoyal NewsKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Khloe and Rob Kardashian Host Adorable Cousin Playdate for True and Dream

Khloe Kardashian shared sweet videos of her daughter True Thompson playing with cousin Dream Kardashian. Keep up with all the cuteness and Rob Kardashian’s plan to be “the best dad possible."

This Kardashian cousin playdate is a true dream.

On Wednesday, July 7, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable videos of her daughter, True Thompson, 3, playing with Dream Kardashian, brother Rob Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter.

Though Rob has shirked the spotlight in recent years—making rare appearances in his family members' social media posts and largely limiting content on his own page to Dream—he can be heard in the background of the clip as Dream and True dig into some colorful slime.

As of late he's been making even more of an effort to keep up with his famous siblings. In February, a source told E! News that Rob and his daughter have been hanging out with his family "a lot more," adding that the dad "has found a happier place where he is focused on Dream and all the joy she brings."

His goal, continued the source, is to make his daughter's life a, well, you know. "He wants to be the best dad possible and doesn't want to let her down," the insider said. "It has helped him find a pathway forward and a purpose."

Khloe often shares photos and videos of True playing with her many cousins, including Dream. In June, the reality star posted photos of the two girls and Kim Kardashian's youngest daughter Chicago West, 3.

A month earlier, she shared other pics of the adorable cousins, including at a painting party she hosted for them.

"Are you ready for this cuteness??" Khloe wrote. "I'm not!! #Cousins #Sisters #GirlsRunTheWorld."

Because we know you're ready for more cuteness, enjoy these photos of Rob's daughter Dream over the years:

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Wonder Woman

Dream channels her inner superhero.

Instagram
A Sweet Family Hand-Me-Down

"She found Robert's shirt when Robert was just a child," Rob's January 2021 post read.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Daddy's Wonder Woman

Rob Kardashian shared this photo of his daughter on Instagram in January 2021, writing, "My Queen wanted to be her favorite superhero — WONDER WOMAN — so here she is."

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Dad's Mini-Me

Dream Kardashian looked just like dad Rob Kardashian in this snap from November 2020.

Instagram
Sweet Dream

In July 2020, Rob took to Instagram and shared this sweet smiling pic of his daughter.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Summertime Snack

"Eat up Dreamy bean," Rob wrote for this post.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Sandy Sweetie

"Sand baby," her father penned online.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Scenic View

"See the line where the sky meets the sea?" Rob noted on this picture.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Stylist Dream

"She dressed herself," the caption read on social media. "But she rocking the Dodgers hat let's go"

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Rawr!

Dream rocked the leopard-print trend like no one else!

Instagram
Night, Night!

"Night night," Rob wrote alongside this cute nighttime pic of Dream.

In Costume

Dream on Halloween!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Party Pals

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian celebrates her third birthday alongside Kim Kardashian and Chicago West.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Birthday Love!

"Happy Birthday sweet Dreamy! We all love you so very much!," Rob gushed. "Going through my phone and see so much of you and Saint makes my heart so happy that you all are so close and have each other."

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Happy B-Day, Dream!

Dream celebrated her third birthday in style! On Sunday, Nov. 10, Rob shared a sweet photo series to Instagram that pictured his daughter looking happy as can be on a helicopter ride with her dad. 

Twitter
Play Date

Rob's little girl is all smiles while playing on a jungle gym.

Instagram
Hat's Off

Rob posted a pic of his "little lady" wearing an adorable sun hat by the pool.

Instagram
Bathing Beauties

Dream and cousin True cool off during a hot summer day in August 2019.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Sweet Treat

Dream appreciates the wonders of a good vanilla milkshake. We get it! 

Twitter / Rob Kardashian
Uncle Kanye

"Best picture ever @kimkardashian," Rob tweeted, captioning this sweet photo of his daughter smiling with uncle Kanye West around Father's Day. 

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
BFF Cousins

Dream bonds with cousin True ThompsonKhloe Kardashian's daughter.

Rob Kardashian/Twitter
Goodnight Daddy

Dream wishes her dad a good night in this cute video.

Instagram
Easter 2019

The tiny tot is all smiles during the holiday.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

Dream helped her aunt Khloe with her makeup in February 2019 and it's too stinking cute.

Instagram
Firehouse Fun

Khloe takes True and her cousin Dream to the local fire station to give thanks to our service men and women.

Instagram
Giving Back

Dream and True even made handmade cards to give to the firefighters!

Twitter
Winter White

"Bling blaww burr," Rob shared.

Twitter
All Grown Up

Two-year-old Dream looks so grown up in this latest pic from Rob, which he caption, "my babbbbyyyy."

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
How Far I'll Go

"Moana!!" Rob tweeted on Thanksgiving 2018 weekend.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Strike a Pose

"LOL at her pose," Rob tweeted on Black Friday 2018.

