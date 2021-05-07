Josh DuggarBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

Khloe Kardashian Hosts Adorable Painting Party for True Thompson and Her Cousins

See images from Khloe Kardashian's painting party for her daughter True Thompson and cousins Dream Kardashian, Saint West and Chicago West.

As a kid, who really needs summer camp when you've got Khloe Kardashian?

Because the 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star just hosted the most adorable painting party for her daughter True Thompson, 3, and her cousins. On Thursday, May 6, Khloe shared on her Instagram Story videos of Kim Kardashian's two middle kids Saint West, 5, and Chicago West, 3, and Rob Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian all hard at work on a patio, sitting at several small tables decorated with pink floral garlands and pink and multi-colored helium balloons.

"I want to do the mermaid!" Chicago said excitedly, pointing at a basket full of white ceramic figures shaped like unicorns, dinosaurs, butterflies, hearts and, yes, the aforementioned aquatic creature.

Dream, already settled down at one of the tables, asked Khloe, "Can this table be mine?" An experienced mom, she turned it into a learning opportunity, replying, "Yes, you're going to share with the rest of your cousins, but of course."

Khloe then went around praising the kids' artwork, using their nicknames.

"Chi, that's beautiful. Tutu, that's gorgeous," she said. "That is beautiful, Dreamy. Wow, Sainty, that's amazing."

photos
True Thompson's 3rd Birthday Party

She also gave a shoutout to her party decorator, identified only as Matthew, gushing, "Look at this setup! Matthew, you are amazing."

Being fortunate to live close to one another, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters' kids often get together and especially while over the past year amid the coronavirus pandemic. In July, Khloe talked to E! News about how she keeps True entertained in quarantine.

"It's definitely not the easiest, but when I see what Kourtney [Kardashian] and Kim are doing…You know, Kim has four kids and Kourtney has three and they're trying to educate so many different age ranges," she said. "I'm like, I'm not gonna complain. I am good, I have a 2-year-old, we're not doing the school thing yet. I am just thankful for that."

The Good American mogul added that she has a "whole new respect" for moms and teachers.

See photos from the family's painting party below:

Gorgeous Decor

In May 2021, Khloe hosted a painting party and shared cute videos of her daughter True Thompson and cousins Dream KardashianSaint West and Chicago West at the small family event.

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson

Mom and daughter appear in a selfie video.

True Thompson

Khloe's daughter debuts some sparkly sticker accessories.

Saint West

Kim Kardashian's eldest son begins painting a dinosaur.

True Thompson and Chicago West

The cousins get busy painting.

Dream Kardashian

An artist at work.

Dream Kardashian

Rob Kardashian's daughter waits to get started on her artwork.

True Thompson

Khloe's daughter poses for the camera.

Chicago West

Kim Kardashian's youngest daughter reaches for some supplies.

DIY ceramic figures

Mermaids and unicorns and dinosaurs, oh my!

Shoutout to Matthew

Khloe praises her party decorator.

