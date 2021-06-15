Chrissy TeigenKardashiansCeleb CouplesShop E!VideosPhotos

Miley Cyrus Calls Out Elon Musk for Revealing Her "Secret" Hannah Montana Identity

When Elon Musk gave away Miley Cyrus' big "secret," the singer had the perfect response. Read on for a recap of the SpaceX founder and singer's headline-making banter.

Did Elon Musk just blow Miley Cyrus' cover?!

Oh wait, that was sarcasm. Still, the singer amusingly played along after the SpaceX founder faux outed her on Twitter. Musk tweeted out a photo of a person wearing a Guy Fawkes mask that read, gasp, "Hannah Montana is actually Miley Cyrus."

Of course, that would be the worst-kept secret in TV history. Cyrus quipped back in a tweet, "What the f--k @elonmusk?!?! I told you that in confidence!" 

"You can build a rocket," she clapped back, "but can't keep a damn secret?!?!"

Musk explained back, "133T H4X0R got my phone. Nuthin I could do. Sorry babe." The term is used to describe a gamer who uses hacks to gain an advantage. 

While they aren't exactly a pair that immediately comes to mind, Cyrus and Musk have given fans some interesting social media banter as of late. Ahead of their joint appearance on SNL, she basically proposed they take a trip to the moon. 

"I'm down if you are!" she tweeted at him in response to a fan. "#MileyAndMusk to the moon!"

As for Miss Hannah Montana, while a decade has passed since she signed off from her post on the Disney Channel, she'll live forever in fans' hearts. To see where more of the cast is today, just keep scrolling!

DISNEY CHANNEL/ISABELLA VOSMIKOVA/Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Miley Cyrus (Hannah Montana / Miley Stewart)

The star of the show is now one of the most popular celebs in the world. The singer and actress went through a bit of a wild phase, chopping off her hair, famously twerking on Robin Thicke at the 2013 MTV VMAs and appearing nude or scantily clad in her "Wrecking Ball" video. Hey, she's just being Miley! After splitting from longtime boyfriend, if not longtime husband Liam Hemsworth, her co-star in The Last Song she romanced Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson, Miley, who dropped her latest album Plastic Hearts in late 2020, is now living the single life.

Jesse Grant/WireImage/Dan MacMedan/Getty Image
Emily Osment (Lilly Truscott)

After Hannah Montana ended its four-season run in 2011, the actress went on to voice characters on animated programs like Family Guy and Rainbow Brite and appear on shows such as Mom, Young & Hungry, Cleaners and The Kominsky Method. Her most recent series, Fox's Almost Family, was canceled after one ill-fated season. She also has her own music career.

Jesse Grant/WireImage/REX/Shutterstock
Jason Earles (Jackson Stewart)

After Hannah Montana ended, the actor went on to star on shows such as Disney XD's Kickin' It, WTH: Welcome to Howler and Hotel Du Loone. In 2017, he married Katie Drysen.

Dean Hendler/Disney Channel/Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for RiverRock Films
Mitchel Musso (Oliver Oken)

The actor appeared on the show Pair of Kings and hosted PrankStars after Hannah Montana ended. In 2011, at age 20, he was arrested for a DUI, after which his character was written off the former show and the latter was canceled. In recent years, he has continued to act and has portrayed characters on the animated programs Phineas and Ferb and Milo Murphy's Law.

Jaimie Trueblood/Disney Channel/Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Moises Arias (Rico)

In recent years, the actor has appeared on shows such as The Middle and Jean-Claude Van Johnson and movies such as Ben-Hur and Pitch Perfect 3. In 2020, he starred in the Pete Davidson-Judd Apatow film The King of Staten Island.

Jeff Daly/Getty Images
Anna Maria Perez de Tagle (Ashley Dewitt)

In late 2011, she starred in the Broadway revival of Godspell.  She is also a singer—in 2012, the star opened for the Jonas Brothers Asia 2012 tour. In recent years, she has appeared on episodes of shows such as Baby Daddy and Charmed. In November 2018, she got engaged to boyfriend Scott Kline. The two tied the knot the following June with actress Uzo Aduba serving as the maid of honor.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/JB Lacroix/WireImage
Shanica Knowles (Amber Addison)

After Hannah Montana ended, the actress went on to appear on shows such as Melissa & Joey, The Young and the Restless and various TV movies, such as Life-Size 2.

DISNEY CHANNEL/ERIC MCCANDLESS/Getty Images
Cody Linley (Jake Ryan)

The star finished fourth on the the seventh season of Dancing With The Stars and released his debut album in 2012. He also continued his acting career—he appeared on two episodes of Melissa & Joey and in the TV movies Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens and Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.

Jesse Grant/WireImage/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Billy Ray Cyrus (Robby Ray Stewart)

Miley's onscreen and real-life dad continues to concentrate on his music career. In 2019, he earned his first No. 1 single after joining Lil Nas X on the official remix of the record-breaking smash hit "Old Town Road." In 2016 and 2017, he starred on the show Still the King.

David Livingston/Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Noah Cyrus

Miley's little sister appeared on six episodes of Hannah Montana. She began a music career in 2016 and released her debut single, "Make Me (Cry)." In 2018, she dated Lil Xan and they released the collaboration "Live or Die." The two broke up after a couple of months. 

She's nominated for Best New Artist at the 2021 Grammys.

