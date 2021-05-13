16 Secrets About Bridesmaids That Will Have You Readddy to Paaaartay

6. As much as Wilson impressed Feig, it was McCarthy who left him truly floored. "We had seen a lot of people to play Megan—it was late in the process that Kristen and Annie said, 'You gotta meet our friend Melissa,'" he told Glamour last year, "and she came in and her take on the character was so different than anyone else that it took me a good 10 seconds to even realize what she was doing."



As he sat there baffled by her audition, he recalled in a 2011 interview with GQ, "At first I was like, 'Is she playing it as a lesbian?' Then it got into all this weird sex stuff." He realized pretty quickly that he was watching a genius at work—"The mistake a lot of people make in casting is they get so tied to the words and the character they wrote that they don't see when somebody is better than what they have on the page"—but an in-the-dark McCarthy later admitted that she worried she'd pushed things too far.



"I love those no-bulls--t women with close-cropped hair that you'll see together and think, 'Is that her partner?' Then they talk about their husbands and six kids. I just love anybody who's that comfortable in her own skin," she explained to GQ of her inspiration. "But the whole ride home from the audition, I was thinking, 'I got too weird. Should I turn the car around and do that cheesy actor thing of 'I can do it better! Give me another shot!'"