Downton Abbey 2 Is Coming Just in Time for the Holidays

Get ready, Downton Abbey fans! Because a second movie is on the way!

Focus Features announced in a press release on April 19 that it has once again partnered with Carnival Films to produce Downton Abbey 2. Not only will the original principal cast return for the sequel but there will be some new faces, as well. According to the press release, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West are all acting in the film. Creator Julian Fellowes will write the screenplay, as well as produce along with Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge. Simon Curtis will direct.

So, when can viewers expect to see the movie? As it turns out, production already started last week, and the movie is set to be released in theaters on Dec. 22.

"After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead," Neame said in the release, "and that next Christmas we will be re-united with the much beloved characters of Downton Abbey."