You Can Now Stay in the Downton Abbey Castle: Go Inside

Ever want to live like the characters on Downton Abbey? Now, you can!

For one night only, Highclere Castle is opening its doors to two lucky guests. That's right! The home of the PBS hit is now listed on Airbnb.

Of course, travelers will be treated like royalty. According to the listing, Lord and Lady Carnarvon will greet their guests upon arrival. After settling into their rooms, visitors will join the two for cocktails in the Saloon and then enjoy a traditional dinner in the State Dining Room, where they will be waited on by the castle's butler. Once they've finished their meal, guests will sip on coffee in the library. They'll then head to their principal bedroom, which includes an en-suite bathroom, for a good night's rest.

The fun doesn't end there. In the morning, the lodgers will be served breakfast and tour the castle's grounds. In fact, Lord and Lady Carnarvon will be providing fun facts about the castle's history throughout the stay.

"I am Lady Carnarvon and my husband and I have the privilege and pleasure of calling Highclere Castle our home," a message from the host, Lady Carnarvon, reads on the website. "Highclere Castle has been in the Carnarvon family since 1679, but it has recently become one of the most famous houses in the world thanks to it being the home of Downton Abbey. I am passionate about the stories and heritage of Highclere Castle and I am delighted to be able to share it with others who have a love of the building and its history. With the support of Airbnb, I am excited to open Highclere Castle up for a truly unique stay—do view my listing to find out more."