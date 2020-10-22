Pregnant Emma Roberts Had to "Grovel" With Her Mom After Blocking Her on Instagram

Related : Emma Roberts Blocked Mother on IG After Pregnancy Reveal

There's #nofilter when it comes to Emma Roberts and her mom's Instagram drama.

The 29-year-old actress revealed how her mother, Kelly Cunningham, is enjoying life as a social media celebrity during a recent episode of SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show.

While the American Horror Story alum said her mom was initially "horrified" after making headlines for leaking her daughter's pregnancy news, it looks like Cunningham is coming around to her newfound Instagram fame.

"She's like, 'All my friends will not stop texting me,'" Roberts said. "She's like, 'One of my ex-boyfriends reached out to me.' I'm like, 'Mom, you're famous again. Like, how is this happening? You were famous when you broke the news. Now, you're famous again.'"

Although, it looks their back-and-forth is helping Cunningham with her clout. "She's like, 'I got so many more followers,'" the Holidate star said. "And I'm like, 'You're supposed to be private.' And she was like, 'Oops!'"

In fact, Roberts' mother seems to be a bit of an Instagram pro. "She's an animal on Instagram," she continued. "And also, she's really good at Instagram, I will say. Like, I accidentally almost liked one of her posts because I thought it was someone else. And then I had to unlike it 'cause I saw it was her, and I'm on strike liking her stuff right now."