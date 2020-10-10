Mindy KalingKatharine McPheePeople's Choice AwardsSonglandShop E!VideosPhotos

Check Out the Beverly Hills, 90210 Stars, Then & Now

After Jessica Alba claimed she was not allowed to make eye contact on the set of the iconic teen drama, we're checking in on what the stars are up to now.

By Tierney Bricker Oct 10, 2020 7:00 AMTags
TVTori SpellingBeverly Hills, 90210Shannen DohertyBrian Austin GreenJennie GarthJason PriestleyFeaturesNostalgia
Related: Jessica Alba Not Allowed to Make Eye Contact With "90210" Cast

No need to avert your eyes!

Despite being off the air for two decades, Beverly Hills, 90210 has dominated headlines this past week after Jessica Alba claimed she had to follow a strict stipulation during her stint as a guest star in 1998: She couldn't make eye contact with any of the hit series' stars.

"Which was really strange when you're, like, trying to do a scene with them," the actress said during her recent appearance on First We Feast's Hot Ones. "It was like, 'You're not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you'll be thrown off the set.'"

9021-Oh. My. Drama.

Since Alba's comments went viral, several of the OG stars, including Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green, have responded to the allegation.

But, c'mon, as any 90210 fan knows, the no-eye-contact rule is far from the juiciest on-set secret to be revealed over the years. We're talking trashed dressing rooms, fist fights and firings.

Still, the cast managed to come back together for 2019's reunion series BH90210, with the tongue-in-cheek show poking fun at the antics from their original run.

photos
Beverly Hills, 90210 Cast Reacts to Jessica Alba's Claims

Aside from the shortlived Fox revival, the stars have kept busy since Aaron Spelling's genre-defining show ended its ten-year run in 2000.

Check out what the cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 has been up to since graduating from West Bev...

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Tarek El Moussa Breaks Silence on Ant and Christina Anstead's Divorce

2

Here's What Caused Kendall & Kylie Jenner’s Fight on KUWTK

3

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Laugh Off Their Shocking KUWTK Fight

Shutterstock
Tori Spelling

After the Fox series, the multi-hyphenate has been a busy bee. She starred in series of indie films, her own reality TV series and the 2008 reboot of 90210 on The CW. Along with her acting skills, she made the New York Times best-seller list for her autobiography Stori Telling.

Spelling married actor Dean McDermott married in 2006 and share five children together: Liam, 13, Stella, 12, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau Dean, 3.

Shutterstock
Luke Perry

Perry became one of the defining heartthrobs of the '90s when he donned Dylan McKay's signature sunglasses and jean jacket. "When Luke walked into the audition, it was like 'Wow, that's the person,'" series creator Darren Star told Rolling Stone in 1992. "He seems exactly like James Dean to me, but it isn't a conscious imitation—he's really being himself."

After leaving the famous zip code, he would go on to star in Jeremiah and recur on Oz and What I Like About You. But in 2017, he would once again land on a hit teen drama when he took on the role of Archie's father, Fred Andrews, on the CW series Riverdale. He also appeared in Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning film Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood.

In March 2019, Perry died at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke. In BH, 90210, the cast honored their late co-star throughout the reboot's premiere episode. Perry has planned to guest-star on the series before his death.

Shutterstock
Jennie Garth

The actress joined Spelling in the 90210 reboot series in 2008, exiting the show 2010. 

She was also known for her role as Valerie Tyler in What I Like About You and even starred in her own reality series on CMT, Jennie Garth: A Little Bit Country.

After twelve years of marriage and three children, son Luca, 22, and daughters Lola, 17, and Fiona, 13, Garth and actor husband Peter Facinelli divorced in 2013.

Garth, 48, would go on to marry actor Dave Abrams in 2015. Though they separated in 2017 and filed for divorce in 2018, the couple reconciled in 2019.

"We both had separate learning to do, and then coming back and sharing that growth was kind of the fiber that connected us back together like, 'I see you differently now,'" she explained to People

Shutterstock
Jason Priestley

'90s teens may know him as Brandon Walsh, but teens now might know him as Richard "Fitz" Fitzpatrick from the show Call Me Fitz. He currently stars on the Canadian TV series Private Eyes and has appeared on The Twilight Zone and The Order. Priestley has also made the move behind the camera, directing an episode of BH90210 among other series. 

Priestley, 51, married Naomi Lowde-Priestley in 2005, and the couple have two children, daughter Ava, 13, and son Dashiell, 11.

Shutterstock
Shannen Doherty

Outside of Beverly Hills, 90210, Doherty is known for her famous roles as Maggie Malene from Girls Just Want to Have Fun, mean girl Heather Duke in Heathers and Prue Halliwell from Charmed. The actress also starred in the 2008 CW reboot series, 90210.

Doherty married photographer Kurt Iswarienko in 2011.

The 49-year-old revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation in 2015. After announcing she had gone into remission in 2017, her cancer returned two years later. In an October 2020 interview with Elle, Doherty said, "It's like anybody with Stage IV faces this sort of thing, where others want to put you out to pasture. I'm not ready for pasture. I've got a lot of life in me."

Shutterstock
Brian Austin Green

The 45-year-old actor became a series regular on Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Freddie and Anger Management after moving away from America's most famous zip code. Most recently, he appeared on The Masked Singer

But it's Green's love life that has garnered more headlines, thanks to his fifteen-year on-and-off relationship—including ten years of marriage—with Megan Fox. The couple, who are parents to sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3, separated for good in May 2019, with Green breaking news on his podcast. Since the split, the actor has been spotted out with model Tina Louise

Green, 47, is also dad to 18-year-old son Kassius with Vanessa Marcil

Shutterstock
Ian Ziering

After appearing on the 1990s teen drama, the 56-year-old star became known as Fin Shepard of the Sharknado film series. He's also competed on Dancing With the Stars and Worst Cooks in America and most recently popped up on Swamp Thing as DC Comics character Blue Devil.

Ziering married Playboy model Nikki Schieler in 1997, but the pair divorced five years later. 

In 2010, he wed Erin Ludwig, and the couple welcomed two daughters, Mia Loren, 9, and Penna Mae, 7.

But in October 2019, Ziering announced he and his wife were splitting after nine years of marriage.

"It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up," he shared on his Instagram. "With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart. She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids."

Shutterstock
Gabrielle Carteris

The actress has starred in a variety of TV shows since Beverly Hills, 90210, but most notably, she's the SAG-AFTRA President.

Carteris, 59, began dating stockbrocker Charles Isaac while filming the pilot for 90210 and the pair wed two years later. They have two daughters: Kelsey Rose, 24, and Mollie Elizabeth, 21.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Tarek El Moussa Breaks Silence on Ant and Christina Anstead's Divorce

2

Here's What Caused Kendall & Kylie Jenner’s Fight on KUWTK

3

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Laugh Off Their Shocking KUWTK Fight

4

Demi Lovato Reveals the Exact Moment She Knew She Was Queer

5

Alyssa Milano Suffering “Extreme” Hair Loss After Coronavirus Battle