Brian Austin Green Was Surprised He Stumped The Masked Singer Panel

It's not often that a contestant on The Masked Singer manages to fool the panel, but Brian Austin Green did it.
He got to perform as the Giraffe twice before being unmasked, and the panel were so close and yet so very far in every guess they threw out there. Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong took a Megan Fox clue and thought it was Shia LaBoeuf while Robin Thicke was absolutely sure it was Travis Barker from Blink-182. They were all pleasantly surprised to discover that it was BAG, former star of Beverly Hills 90210, and Green was surprised that no one got it right—especially his lifelong friend Thicke.
"I told the producers early on when they asked me to do the show, I was like, 'Listen, you know, I grew up with Robin. He knows my voice. He knows like the timbre of it. He knows my cadence," Green told E! News. "He's known me since before puberty; he's known my voice forever."
Thicke noted that he couldn't put a face to the voice and ended up going in a "totally different direction."
Then, Scherzinger caught on to the Megan Fox clue and Green thought he was done for, since he and Fox were married for years.
"I was like, 'Oh man, she might have it!' And then she went and then she said, Shia (LaBeouf), I was like, I'm home free, this is great,'" he said. "They literally have no idea."
Then guest panelist Joel McHale threw out Jason Priestley, who Green co-starred with on 90210, getting the panel even closer to the right answer, but Green's pretty sure that was just a random guess.
"I think he wasn't really paying attention to any of the package stuff," he said. "I think he literally threw out a name and it just happened to be one that was really close...I don't want to give him that much credit."
Green was not all that disappointed, or even a little disappointed, to go home so early. In fact, the show's not a competition to him. It's more of a
"It's not like, if I stay there the longest, I have the best something. It's literally just random and it's about whether people want to see a character more or not," he said. "I got to perform two songs and it was a really cool experience. I went home and I felt like, okay, bucket list. Check!"
Other things on his bucket list include bungee jumping and cage diving with a Great White shark, but at least he's got The Masked Singer out of the way!
Read on for the rest of our post-unmasking interview with Green to hear how the pandemic made him want to do the show and how hard of a secret it was to keep.
E! News: It's a bummer that you were eliminated from the show! How did you feel about it?
BAG: I have no hard feelings or anything at all about going home. I honestly felt like my job is done here. We have these little changing tents backstage where you would put on your costume because the costumes were so intricate to get in and out of. And when he announced that I was going home, you then have to go backstage because you know, I had on the giraffe head of the costume, I had all these like straps—a strap that would go under my chin, straps under my arms. I had all this stuff to hold it on and keep it secure. So you then have to go backstage and you have a hood on underneath it to absorb sweat, so then you take that off. They put the mask back on without all the straps, all that stuff. So you can do the unveil and that, then they edit it together and make it look like it's all done at once.
But backstage in the changing tent, as I was getting ready to go back down and do the unveil, I saw they had a box of tissue and they were like, "Are you okay?" And I was like, "Are you serious? Like people actually come back here and need the tissue?" They were like, "Yeah, people take it seriously. People come back here hysterically crying," and that just seemed crazy to me. But maybe it's just me because I'm not a singer anyway. So it was like this has no relevance to me. I can see if you were a singer and you went out there and you really sang your heart out and then they were like, "Okay, you're going home," being like, "I did what I do and I'm going home because of it." I can see the disappointment, but I felt none. It was just a really fun experience for me. I enjoyed it.
E!: What made you want to do the show?
BAG: The pandemic. Being at home for five months, having everything shut down, the industry sort of frozen. First, when I was asked about it, it wasn't something that I was interested in doing, because I've never been interested in doing any of the reality shows—Dancing with the Stars, or any of those. Listen, I'm not a dancer, I don't want to go that route.
I kinda felt like what a great opportunity for people to just sit back and enjoy something, and for me to do it just for the fun of it and for my kids to be able to watch it. And it gives me a chance to leave my house and have adult conversations with people. I'm not a super social person, I don't go to parties and stuff like that, but the extent of being social for me is like, you know, coffee, the grocery store, like at restaurants, and then on sets. So when that was gone, when it was like, okay, you can no longer go to the set and talk to people. It kind of felt like, man, what do I do?
So selfishly it gave me a chance to sort of do that again. And it was really fun. I mean, it was challenging. We had to do a lot of stuff on zoom, which I'm not a huge fan of because you know, you don't have face to face interaction and energy that you get from people sitting on a computer. But it was a good time over all. I really had a good time.
E!: How hard was it to keep this secret?
BAG: That was probably the hardest part. The hardest part was going to work and having to tell my kids and nanny, and the people in my house, and my mom, like, "Hey, I gotta go to work and I can't talk about it. See you later!" It was really tough. And then, you know, in the whole age of social media—which I'm not used to, that's not my generation—but the fans are super f--king smart. It's unbelievable how many people would DM me and be like, "Good job Giraffe!" after the first performance, or people going, "Hey, are you the giraffe?" And it's like, just not being able to say anything, like don't even start talking about it. That's the safest way to play this. Like literally just ignore it. Pretend like you never got the message.
So to do the unveil last night and not have to do that anymore is really—it's a huge weight off my shoulders. It's the first time I finally feel like, okay, that job is done. You did The Masked Singer. You have all this stuff on set, nobody knows you, it's very secretive. It's so freeing to, to know like, okay, cool. I can talk about it.
E!: Was the giraffe significant for you at all?
BAG: No significance at all. I know everyone tried somehow attaching the costume to me. When I tell you there was no significance at all, literally when I sat with them, they were like, "Hey, do you have any ideas for costumes?" And I said, "The costume department just won an Emmy for this show. Like, you know, what the f--k am I going to say? I'm just going to stay in my lane. Just show me a couple of different options, and then I'll just pick one."
It just felt like I could do the most with it. It was the least threatening to people, and sort of left people the most curious, because it was such an odd design. And then I started thinking musically, what kind of music would you expect to come out of a giraffe? The costume was great and I loved it, but it has literally no significance for me at all.
E!: Were you impressed by the clues? Did you think they'd be difficult or too easy?
BAG: The clues I thought were really good. The show is really challenging with COVID and everything because all of the pre-production was done on Zoom. So, I spent like two hours at one point, there were like six other people on zoom and they just asked me a billion questions. I talked about the show and I talked about my neurological stuff going on. I talked about racing. I talked about Domino. I talked about all sorts of stuff, from when I was a kid, Knot's Landing, and all of it. They were being really smart in how they put it together. Like if you watch the clue packages, now the clues are dead on. If you watch them now, of course it's Brian.
Keep up with all the Masked Singer season four contestants below!
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.