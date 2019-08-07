How BH90210 Honored Luke Perry

Paramount Home Entertainment
by Lauren Piester | Wed., Aug. 7, 2019 7:05 PM
Paramount Home Entertainment
BH90210 is finally here, featuring the main cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 reuniting for a fictional fan convention in the midst of fictional but also reality-inspired personal problems.
One member of the cast was, of course, missing, as Luke Perry passed away in March before filming could begin. He played Dylan McKay for seven seasons of the series, and had originally been planning on guest starring in the new reunion series before his death.
The premiere doesn't directly address Perry's death, but it does acknowledge him in a couple of different ways.
First, when the entire group—Gabrielle Carteris, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, and Ian Ziering—all meet up in Las Vegas, Gabrielle remarks at how she can't believe that they're all there.
"I wish that were true," Jason says, while they all share a moment of silence.
Later, at the end of the episode, Tori Spelling's kids are watching Beverly Hills, 90210 as Tori gets inspired to try to reboot the show, and it freezes on Dylan's face alongside a dedication to the late actor.
Fox
Earlier on Wednesday, at a TV Critics Association panel for the series, Shannen Doherty revealed that she "definitely" was not planning on being a part of the series at first.
"These guys know, I definitely wasn't going to do it. Nothing against the show, I knew that the show would get sold and do well with or without me. They didn't need me, so it just wasn't at that moment what I wanted to be doing. And when Luke passed away, things drastically changed for me and I thought it was a great opportunity to sort of honor him," she said.
"I'm really glad I made that decision because now I get to sit up here with a lot of people that I respect and that I love and we went on this amazing journey together where we got to sort of heal through losing somebody who means the world to all of us," she added.
BH90210 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Fox.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?