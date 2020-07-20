From Sonja Morgan to Kim Zolciak, See the Real Housewives' Biggest Transformations

The Real Housewives are certainly no strangers to switching up their looks from time to time!

Whether they're trying out a new hairstyle, getting a little filler or even going under the knife for plastic surgery, the ladies of Bravo's various franchises—from New Jersey to Beverly Hills and everywhere in between— always want to look their best. And we don't blame them!

While some ladies maintain secrecy about how they've upgraded their appearances, others are open about what procedures they've had done. Take RHONY favorite Sonja Morgan for example!

The Real Housewives of New York star recently debuted a $75,000 facelift and neck lift courtesy of NYC plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Jacono. Morgan revealed the news on Daily Pop, telling E! host Justin Sylvester that she underwent the surgery after filming wrapped on season 12 of RHONY.